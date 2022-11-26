Read full article on original website
KTVL
43rd annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show brings together local train enthusiasts
CENTRAL POINT — The Rogue Valley is home to one of the longest-running railroad shows with this year's event making it 43 years in the Southern Oregon community. “I just always loved trains, I think I saw my first one when I was four years old, the next train I had I had to share with a cousin and that did not work out too well,” said Jim Davenport, a model train enthusiast. “But back in my auto racing days, I had a train set where my cars were.”
KTVL
Ashland residents gather for second anniversary of Aidan Ellison's death
ASHLAND, Ore. — Residents in Ashland gathered for the second anniversary of Aidan Ellison’s death. The 19-year-old was killed at the Stratford Inn in Ashland in November 2020. For the anniversary of his death, more than 50 residents gathered outside of Ashland High School where a mural dedicated...
KTVL
Ashland's Festival of Light spreads joy for thousands including a former Mrs. Claus
ASHLAND — Santa turned many frowns upside down when he lit up the town. As quickly as you can say "Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer," Santa led a countdown on the Brickroom balcony in the Ashland Plaza that ended in the Grand Illumination of the entire downtown. The 30th annual...
KTVL
Reinvigorating downtown Central Point through Small Business Saturday
CENTRAL POINT — Not only is Small Business Saturday a nationally recognized event every Saturday after Black Friday, but the residents in Southern Oregon make sure they support all of their local mom-and-pop shops. “It’s a little overwhelming because you prepare for it not really knowing what to expect,”...
KTVL
Supporting local small businesses at the Talent Holiday Market
TALENT — Talent Elementary School served as the hosting grounds for this year's Talent Holiday Market. “My business has ties to the Almeda fire after the commercial kitchen I used burned, but I was able to make it from that with the help of residents and small business grants that have been put together by our community,” said Joey Repice, the owner of Joey’s Hot Sauce.
KTVL
Three Rivers Medical Center put on lockdown after suspect shoots gun at fairgrounds
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Officers with the Grants Pass Police Department and Oregon State Troopers responded to a report of a man firing a gun at the Josephine County Fairgrounds around midnight. While officers searched the area for the man, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center which is across Highway 199 from the fairgrounds, was placed on lockdown.
KTVL
Police search for suspect in robbery at Town & Country Market in Grants Pass
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Officers with the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a reported robbery, where the suspect had shot at an employee who followed him outside of the Town & Country Market on Redwood Avenue. According to the police department, no one was injured during the incident and...
