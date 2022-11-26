ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

KTVL

43rd annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show brings together local train enthusiasts

CENTRAL POINT — The Rogue Valley is home to one of the longest-running railroad shows with this year's event making it 43 years in the Southern Oregon community. “I just always loved trains, I think I saw my first one when I was four years old, the next train I had I had to share with a cousin and that did not work out too well,” said Jim Davenport, a model train enthusiast. “But back in my auto racing days, I had a train set where my cars were.”
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Reinvigorating downtown Central Point through Small Business Saturday

CENTRAL POINT — Not only is Small Business Saturday a nationally recognized event every Saturday after Black Friday, but the residents in Southern Oregon make sure they support all of their local mom-and-pop shops. “It’s a little overwhelming because you prepare for it not really knowing what to expect,”...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

Supporting local small businesses at the Talent Holiday Market

TALENT — Talent Elementary School served as the hosting grounds for this year's Talent Holiday Market. “My business has ties to the Almeda fire after the commercial kitchen I used burned, but I was able to make it from that with the help of residents and small business grants that have been put together by our community,” said Joey Repice, the owner of Joey’s Hot Sauce.
TALENT, OR

