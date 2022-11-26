Read full article on original website
Metro News
Williamstown runs by Doddridge to earn 11th championship appearance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Williamstown secured its second straight appearance in the Class A Championship Game with a 53-21 win over Doddridge County. Senior running back Rickie Allen led the second-seeded Yellow Jackets with 143 yards rushing on 16 carries and four touchdowns. Maxwell Molessa ran for 124 yards and threw a touchdown to propel Williamstown to its 11th championship game appearance.
WBOY
WVU players react to Dante Stills’ last game as a Mountaineer
Dante Stills came to WVU as a highly-touted high school prospect with a family legacy to uphold. Fast forward five years, and the Fairmont, West Virginia native played the final game of his collegiate career Saturday. The Mountaineers sent him out victoriously, as West Virginia pulled an upset victory over Oklahoma State, 24-19.
Metro News
West Virginia manhandles Florida, 84-55
West Virginia outplayed Florida for much of the first half Sunday night in the fifth place game of the Phil Knight Legacy at Chiles Center in Portland. It paled in comparison to the way the Mountaineers manhandled the Gators over the final 20 minutes. After taking an eight-point lead into...
WDTV
High School Football Playoff Highlights - Semifinals
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our final two area teams were in action last night in the semifinals of the West Virginia state football playoffs. View Highlights below.
The Cowboys lasso Steubenville Big Red, ending their run in playoffs
(WTRF)–In Ohio High School football playoffs, Steubenville Big Red is fighting for a spot in the OHSAA State Championship against the undefeated Cincinnati Wyoming Cowboys. The game took place in Columbus at Historic Crew Stadium for D4 semifinals. The Cowboys got on the board first with a field goal kicked by Carter Rummer. In the second […]
Metro News
West Virginia wraps up season with gritty 24-19 win at Oklahoma State
Playing for little more than pride, West Virginia wrapped up a disappointing 2022 season on a high note as the Mountaineers battled through a driving rainstorm Saturday afternoon and held off Oklahoma State for a 24-19 victory at Boone Pickens Stadium. The win allows West Virginia (5-7, 3-6) to snap...
Metro News
Lyons blasts Gee in discussing detailed departure from WVU athletics
In his first public interview since being dismissed as West Virginia University’s Director of Athletics two weeks ago to the day, Shane Lyons went into detail how that decision came about, while admitting it caught him off guard that President E. Gordon Gee was looking to go in another direction.
Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated
West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
Metro News
Follow along: Mountaineers cap season with 24-19 win at Oklahoma State
West Virginia’s 2022 season finale comes on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium against an Oklahoma State program that’s had the Mountaineers’ number. The Cowboys have won seven straight in the series and eight of 10 since WVU joined the Big 12. Neal Brown’s future...
wvsportsnow.com
Orange Bowl Asks Where ‘Country Roads’ Ranks Among Best CFB Traditions
When “Country Roads” starts playing at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia football fans know their team won. But does the scene of Mountaineer Nation singing John Denver’s famous song top other iconic college football traditions as the best in the country?. The Orange Bowl official Twitter account...
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida
West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators. The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).
Hundreds race north central West Virginia Turkey Trots
Hundreds came out to Morgantown on Thursday to burn some calories before their Thanksgiving meals.
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
Metro News
DOH engineer says Wellsburg Bridge likely to open in late spring 2023
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Originally set to open this fall, residents in the Brooke County area will have to wait a more few months before using the highly anticipated Wellsburg Bridge. Tony Clark, the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) District 6 Engineer recently updated MetroNews on where things stand...
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
Metro News
Marion County Holbert Road rockfall project set for spring completion
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A high-visibility hillside construction project on U.S. Route 250 in Fairmont is on track for completion next spring. Work on the Holbert Road rockfall protection project between Muriel’s Kitchen and Wood’s Boat House began last spring. Interim District 4 Engineer Mike Daley said a...
Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
Bridge renamed to honor 4 brothers from Clarksburg
A ceremony was held today to rename a bridge outside Clarksburg after four brothers, three of whom served in the military during World War II.
Metro News
Education focus groups to be held statewide by AFT-WV, WVEA
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Leaders of West Virginia’s two teachers’ unions plan to hold public focus groups to help come up with solutions to improve public education. American Federation of Teachers West Virginia chapter and the West Virginia Education Association will hold a series of five listening sessions, called Solutions for Success, beginning Tuesday in Morgantown.
