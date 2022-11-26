A Louisiana based and set film, kicks off the Hallmark Christmas movie season

Fans of Hallmark Christmas movies are getting an added spice of Louisiana holiday traditions this year with “My Southern Family Christmas.” Ascension Parish native and filmmaker Daniel Lewis said it’s a sweet film about a family that was set and filmed in Sorrento.

“It’s got a little storyline where we talk about Pere Noel and the Cajun Santa Claus tradition,” said Lewis.

But it’s not your typical Hallmark movie. Lewis says it revolves around a Dallas reporter who ends up covering a story about Sorrento’s newest Pere Noel who happens to be her father who left when she was an infant.

“Certainly, it has a romantic angle to it, because it wouldn’t be a Hallmark movie without it but yes it’s nice because it’s all really about a family,” said Lewis.

Actor Bruce Campbell in the Evergreen Films production of My Southern Family Christmas.

With more than 50 films to his credit, it’s not the first production Lewis has shot in the Bayou State. Lewis said working with trained film crews in the area is always an added benefit along with the economic boost it brings to shooting locations.

“We don’t change the name of the city; we don’t change the names of the businesses that you see in the film. All these communities end up being exposed from a tourism standpoint to this mass audience,” said Lewis.

My Southern Family Christmas film kicked off the Hallmark Holiday season with a prime time premiere on Thanksgiving. On December 3rd Lewis’ film A New Orleans Noel set in New Orleans and filmed in Natchez debuts on Lifetime.