ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks

Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF & JETS PERSONNEL FURIOUS OVER BLOWN CALL WHICH LED TO TYING GOAL

The Winnipeg Jets were absolutely livid during their game against the Dallas Stars on Friday night, when the Dallas Stars scored a late game-tying goal while Connor Hellebuyck's mask was knocked off his head. Normally, when a goalie's mask gets knocked off, play is immediately called dead. For whatever reason, this play was allowed to continue, putting the Jets' goaltender at risk and also knotting the game up in the dying minutes.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Restoration Efforts Continue at Bridgestone Arena After Water Main Break

Predators, Arena Staff Hope to Safely Reopen Venue for Games and Events This Week. The Nashville Predators and the staff at Bridgestone Arena were preparing to host a packed slate of events over Thanksgiving weekend, but a water main break just outside the arena near Sixth Avenue threw a wrench into those plans.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Kubalik Production Is Here to Stay

When Steve Yzerman added Dominik Kubalik during this past offseason, I don’t think many people expected this kind of production from him this early in the season. There were some who predicted him to be a low-risk, high-reward acquisition, while others thought he could be a hidden gem for the Original Six franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy