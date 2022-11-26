Read full article on original website
Northampton County tied for most disasters in Pa. over last decade, study finds
Hurricanes. Wind. Rain. Snow. Floods. Northampton County has endured more weather-related federal disasters than almost anywhere else in Pennsylvania over the last decade, a new study shows. Northampton tied Sullivan County with six federally declared disasters between 2011 and 2021, according to nationwide research released this month by Rebuild by...
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
Lancaster Farming
Mobile Meat Trailer a Hit With Customers Looking for Farm Direct Meat
DOVER, Pa. — Few people will forget the scramble for store-bought goods in early 2020, caused by shortages across the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through the nation’s population, hindering workers and supply chains. Since that time, many consumers have changed the way they shop for food, turning their focus to locally available products, instead of relying on chain stores that sometimes still have shortages.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Lacks Siting Specifics for Solar Projects, Putting Farmland at Risk
As talk of large-scale solar projects continues to be on the minds of many Pennsylvania farmers and landowners, one question remains before the industry can expand: Where is it going to go?. During a Solar Law Symposium hosted by Penn State Extension on Nov. 16, Brook Duer, staff attorney with...
Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania Is Still Not Doing Enough to Reduce Chesapeake Bay Pollution
Pennsylvania is still falling short in reducing pollution flowing to the Chesapeake Bay, in spite of budgeting millions in new money for clean-up. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the federal government says it will continue heightened enforcement in the state indefinitely. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/21/pa-chesapeake-bay-cleanup-plan-falls-short-for-third-time-epa-says/. (Original air-date:...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week
(STACKER) – Demand for gasoline fell as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that fewer people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The […]
Don’t let Pennsylvanians go cold this winter | Opinion
While the price of everything has become inflated in Pennsylvania this year, the cost of home heating oil has appreciated to an even more concerning degree than most essential consumer commodities. What started at a roughly $3.20 local residential price per gallon has risen to over $6 in some parts of the state today.
The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia
CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
wdiy.org
Rifle Deer Season Begins in PA
Pennsylvania’s rifle deer hunting season begins this weekend. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details on what to expect in the forest. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
therecord-online.com
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
HARRISBURG, PA – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
The Best Place To Live In Pennsylvania
Moving to a new state can be stressful, but learning the best place to live can help guide your home search. Here's the best place to live in Pennsylvania.
Christmas tea and tour in Luzerne County
SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County held a special event Sunday. Those who came to Shavertown had the chance to learn about some history too. For just one weekend a year, the Lands at Hillside Farms open its 19th-century cottage to the public. Visitors...
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Pennsylvania
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Pennsylvania, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Charities’ needs; GOP’s plans; Penn State wins: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. High: 52; Low: 35. Partly cloudy. Blue over red: Democrats took back the state House after 12 years and won congressional races, the governor’s race and a U.S. Senate seat in what was supposed to be a “red wave” year for Republicans. Where does the GOP go from here?
As Western Pa. hospitals expand, fears grow over higher health care costs
Western Pennsylvania’s two health care giants have jumped into a controversial nationwide hospital building boom, spending billions on glitzy, state-of-the-art facilities that critics say patients ultimately will pay for through higher medical bills. Officials from UPMC and Allegheny Health Network say the end result of their race to build...
Weis Markets recalling ice cream sold in Pa. due to undeclared allergens
SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that it has issued a recall on Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream. According to the company, some of the containers of this ice cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People who have a severe sensitivity to soy or coconut […]
PennLive explores Pa. fentanyl crisis, its human toll, stories of recovery and how to get help
PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned with a vengeance to Pennsylvania as it has the rest of the country. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should be done. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies.
Pa. weighs proposal to reintroduce this weasel species back into woods | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
On a recent cold morning, I took a walk down through our fields. I wasn’t looking for birds or anything else in particular, which was a good thing because the wind kept bird activity to a minimum. But it was nice seeing wood ducks on the creek. In the...
