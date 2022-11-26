ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Lancaster Farming

Mobile Meat Trailer a Hit With Customers Looking for Farm Direct Meat

DOVER, Pa. — Few people will forget the scramble for store-bought goods in early 2020, caused by shortages across the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through the nation’s population, hindering workers and supply chains. Since that time, many consumers have changed the way they shop for food, turning their focus to locally available products, instead of relying on chain stores that sometimes still have shortages.
DOVER, PA
wdiy.org

Pennsylvania Is Still Not Doing Enough to Reduce Chesapeake Bay Pollution

Pennsylvania is still falling short in reducing pollution flowing to the Chesapeake Bay, in spite of budgeting millions in new money for clean-up. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the federal government says it will continue heightened enforcement in the state indefinitely. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/21/pa-chesapeake-bay-cleanup-plan-falls-short-for-third-time-epa-says/. (Original air-date:...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

(STACKER) – Demand for gasoline fell as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that fewer people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lootpress

The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia

CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
CHESTER, WV
wdiy.org

Rifle Deer Season Begins in PA

Pennsylvania’s rifle deer hunting season begins this weekend. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details on what to expect in the forest. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

HARRISBURG, PA – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Christmas tea and tour in Luzerne County

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County held a special event Sunday. Those who came to Shavertown had the chance to learn about some history too. For just one weekend a year, the Lands at Hillside Farms open its 19th-century cottage to the public. Visitors...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive explores Pa. fentanyl crisis, its human toll, stories of recovery and how to get help

PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned with a vengeance to Pennsylvania as it has the rest of the country. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should be done. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
