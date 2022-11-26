ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Alina Andras

Six Great Burger Places in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Discover Oregon Smallest Lighthouse, Located at the End of Sauvie Island

Smallest Lighthouse: Take Reeder Road to its end on Sauvie Island, and from there you can stroll the three miles of the Warrior Point Trail through the woods and out into the beach. Located in that general area is Warrior Rock Lighthouse, Oregon’s tiniest and most secluded lighthouse. Discover...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow

Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
SEATTLE, WA
Channel 6000

Parking is free at all Oregon state parks on ‘Green Friday’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For anyone hoping to avoid the Black Friday shopping crowds and instead head outside the day after Thanksgiving, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at state parks. While Oregon state parks are already free to enter, many lots often charge a...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Here’s why the West Coast Dungeness crab season has been delayed

Oregon’s most valuable commercial fishery, Dungeness crab, will have its season delayed from its traditional Dec. 1 start date because of low meat yields. Testing shows the crabs in some ocean areas off the West Coast don’t have enough meat in them to satisfy the commercial market. In...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Winter Storm Warning in Cascades, Northeast Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active day of weather is on the way Sunday. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades, along with far northeast Oregon along the I-84 corridor from just outside of Pendleton to Baker City. The next system arrived overnight and will pile up...
OREGON STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
FOREST GROVE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

8 to 10 Foot King Tides to Hit Oregon Coast This Thanksgiving

The exciting king tides are here once again, being the first of the annual highest tides of the winter. The tides arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend along the Oregon coast. This coming weekend will make for the strongest tides of the year in Oregon, and are extremely dangerous.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Road repairs may be coming to a small Oregon town near you

The small town of Lakeview in southeast Oregon has a timber mill and a prison. But according to city spokeswoman Dawn Lepori, potholes make getting to either hazardous. “Some of the holes are so big that even if you hit them at slow speed, it still really wears and tears on your vehicle,” she said. ”So we really need to get them fixed.”
OREGON TOWNSHIP, MI
opb.org

King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast

This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Upcoming storm will dump snow on the mountains, rain elsewhere

PORTLAND, Ore. — An incoming weather system is expected to dump significant snow on the Cascade mountains in the coming days, while Portland and the rest of the Willamette Valley are most likely in for a soggy Thanksgiving weekend — although the odds of snow will improve as things get colder next week.
PORTLAND, OR

