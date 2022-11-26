Read full article on original website
Related
Six Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
Winter arrived in Oregon. Are your tires ready?
As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped.
KTVL
From fall to winter: Big pattern change on the way for the Pacific Northwest
OREGON, USA — We've been mild and dry for the past couple weeks, a rare sight for the Pacific Northwest in November, but much colder and wetter weather is on the way starting this Sunday. A 'high pressure ridge' has been locked in on the west coast for the...
focushillsboro.com
Discover Oregon Smallest Lighthouse, Located at the End of Sauvie Island
Smallest Lighthouse: Take Reeder Road to its end on Sauvie Island, and from there you can stroll the three miles of the Warrior Point Trail through the woods and out into the beach. Located in that general area is Warrior Rock Lighthouse, Oregon’s tiniest and most secluded lighthouse. Discover...
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow
Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
Channel 6000
Parking is free at all Oregon state parks on ‘Green Friday’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For anyone hoping to avoid the Black Friday shopping crowds and instead head outside the day after Thanksgiving, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at state parks. While Oregon state parks are already free to enter, many lots often charge a...
klcc.org
Here’s why the West Coast Dungeness crab season has been delayed
Oregon’s most valuable commercial fishery, Dungeness crab, will have its season delayed from its traditional Dec. 1 start date because of low meat yields. Testing shows the crabs in some ocean areas off the West Coast don’t have enough meat in them to satisfy the commercial market. In...
Channel 6000
Winter Storm Warning in Cascades, Northeast Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active day of weather is on the way Sunday. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades, along with far northeast Oregon along the I-84 corridor from just outside of Pendleton to Baker City. The next system arrived overnight and will pile up...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest
FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
Heavy snow, wind make travel on Cascade passes hazardous through Monday
People who travel over Cascade mountain passes Sunday and Monday will face heavy snowfall and high winds that could create near zero visibility conditions, the National Weather Service is warning. Snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour in the mountain passes Sunday evening and...
focushillsboro.com
Due to a Rise in Hunger Across the State, Oregon Food Banks Are Being Forced to Make Cuts
Oregon Food Banks: There is no letup in sight for the need for food, according to local and regional food managers. One of these managers even reported that the food pantry she oversees has had to reduce the amount of food they distribute due to rising prices and surging demand.
hereisoregon.com
NW Natural: A 200-acre grass farm in McMinnville becomes a center for bee conservation in Oregon
For Michael O’Loughlin, his interest in bees started with snakes. Specifically, the North American ring-necked snake Diadophis punctatus, and their voracious appetite for slugs. A Master Gardner and deeply curious person, he incorporated a habitat for the snakes into his pollinator garden at O’Loughlin Farms in McMinnville, Oregon. By...
thatoregonlife.com
8 to 10 Foot King Tides to Hit Oregon Coast This Thanksgiving
The exciting king tides are here once again, being the first of the annual highest tides of the winter. The tides arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend along the Oregon coast. This coming weekend will make for the strongest tides of the year in Oregon, and are extremely dangerous.
opb.org
Road repairs may be coming to a small Oregon town near you
The small town of Lakeview in southeast Oregon has a timber mill and a prison. But according to city spokeswoman Dawn Lepori, potholes make getting to either hazardous. “Some of the holes are so big that even if you hit them at slow speed, it still really wears and tears on your vehicle,” she said. ”So we really need to get them fixed.”
Restless winter weather is brewing over the weekend
We're halfway through a long holiday weekend for many, and there might be weather-related issues before the end of it.
opb.org
King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast
This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
Upcoming storm will dump snow on the mountains, rain elsewhere
PORTLAND, Ore. — An incoming weather system is expected to dump significant snow on the Cascade mountains in the coming days, while Portland and the rest of the Willamette Valley are most likely in for a soggy Thanksgiving weekend — although the odds of snow will improve as things get colder next week.
KGW
ODOT reports shortage of snow plow drivers heading into winter weather
The agency said it has about 132 open maintenance positions. It’s short about 40 drivers in Eastern Oregon alone, where snow can have a huge impact.
Comments / 1