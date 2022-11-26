Report: Pirates sign former Cleveland first-baseman

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former Cleveland first-baseman Carlos Santana to a one-year free agent contract.

The deal is reportedly worth $6.7 million.

Santana split the 2022 season between Kansas City and Seattle, batting a combined .202 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs.

In two stints with the Cleveland Indians, Santana played in 1,334 games, clubbing 216 home runs with 710 RBIs.

In 13 years in the Major Leagues, Santana has posted a career average of .242 with 278 homers and 925 RBIs.

