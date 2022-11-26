San Jose, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in San Jose.
The Archbishop Mitty High School football team will have a game with Junipero Serra High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
Archbishop Mitty High School
Junipero Serra High School
November 25, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIF-CCS Div. I Football Championship
The Santa Teresa High School football team will have a game with Branham High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.
Santa Teresa High School
Branham High School
November 26, 2022
13:00:00
2022 CIF-CCS Div. IV Football Championship
