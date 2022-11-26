ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville Mall

By Toni Snyder, Courtney Cortright, Angie Quezada, Jason O. Boyd, Sarah Gray Barr
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police were on the scene after two men were shot inside Greenville Mall on Friday.

(Angie Quezada, WNCT video)

Greenville Police officials said they received the call at around 6:30 p.m. of shots fired at the mall. Police said they found two men injured inside, near the area of American Eagle. Preliminary information indicated there was a dispute and the two victims were shot by another person.

Both individuals were taken to ECU Health Medical Center. It was unclear the extent of their injuries. An active search was underway to find the suspect, who fled the scene. Police did not say whether any other people were involved and if the search was for just one suspect.

“It was not a random act,” said Maj. David Bowen with the Greenville Police Department. “This was a dispute that occurred in the mall. So, fortunately, nobody else was injured.

“And we’re working with, like I said, mall management. I’m also thankful for the response by the Greenville Police officers as well as ECU PD (East Carolina University police), who helped us get people out of the parking lot and get businesses cleared.”

The mall was quickly evacuated and there were no additional injuries. A number of police officers and detectives were inside the mall Friday night conducting an investigation and collecting evidence. It was unclear when the mall would reopen and if it would operate under normal business hours on Saturday.

The incident happened on Black Friday, which is considered the busiest shopping day of the year. Before the shooting, the mall and the parking lot were full of shoppers taking advantage of deals that were going on inside.

The area was quickly cleared and crime tape was put up. As of 8 p.m. Friday, multiple police vehicles were blocking the entrance to the mall.

