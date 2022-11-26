Caruthers, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Every day we are met with opportunities to make a difference in a stranger’s life, however grand or minuscule. That chance came to Bakersfield resident Allison McClain three years ago after she watched a podcast about the sobering statistics of foster care youth once they age out. The numbers are bleak: nationally, only 50 percent of foster youth will graduate from high school. Of those who do, less than 3 percent of former foster youth will graduate from college.

