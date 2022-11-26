What started as an exciting weekend with all kinds of possibilities for the Gators to pick up quality wins and put the college basketball world on notice quickly turned sour with a loss to Xavier and then ended on an even worse note on Sunday as they got blasted by the West Virginia Mountaineers by a score of 84-55. This was an all-out beatdown by the Mountaineers who came out with the first punch and never looked back, out-executing the Gators on both sides of the floor. West Virginia’s lead grew to 16 in the first half before the Gators clawed back to cut the deficit to 8 at the break, but the Mountaineers blitzed them early in the second and ultimately won the second frame 43-22. Leading the way for the Mountaineers was Texas transfer Tre Mitchell who finished the game with 17 points and 8 rebounds.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO