ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

40 days without a COVID-19 death in Sonoma County, marking longest pandemic reprieve

By MARTIN ESPINOZA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfJp3_0jNsc5kV00

It’s been 40 days since a Sonoma County resident succumbed to COVID-19, the longest period without a pandemic-related death since just before the first summer surge in 2020.

The last reported COVID-19 death in the county was Oct. 13, a woman between 85 and 95 with underlying health issues, according to county public health officials. The woman was fully vaccinated but not boosted.

“The reason why we're 40 days out is because of our vaccination rate,” said Dr. Gary Green, an infectious disease expert at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. “It's not because people are being careful, because people are sort of going to restaurants without masks. I think I think the vaccination rate is the main reason for that.”

With the arrival of colder weather, indoor gatherings and holiday travel, the county is starting to see an uptick in both new COVID-19 cases and subsequent hospitalizations, but “nothing too severe yet,” Green said. The unvaccinated and elderly residents with significant health problems are currently the most likely to be hospitalized, he said.

“We're seeing a slight uptick in hospitalizations but not in mortality because our county is pretty well vaccinated,” he said.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, nearly 85% of local residents 65 and older have received a booster shot. In the past two months, a weekly average of about 8,400 local residents in this age group have received a booster.

The county’s overall vaccination rate is 79%, with an additional 6% partially vaccinated. Sonoma County has recorded 523 pandemic deaths.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said the county’s high vaccination rate among the most vulnerable residents — those 65 and up — is in fact preventing the worst outcomes of the pandemic. But she also pointed out that current subvariants of the virus are not causing the same level of severe illness that earlier strains did.

“Even the variants that we've seen don't look like they're evading the vaccine yet, and also that they're not more virulent strains,” she said.

In the early weeks of the pandemic, as the virus spread in the local community, it was weeks before SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 illness, began claiming lives. By late June 2020, though, pandemic deaths were occurring every few days, sometimes daily.

The deadliest period came in the winter months between December 2020 and February 2021, when the virus claimed 152 lives. But the introduction of vaccines and natural immunity began to cut into mortality.

In spring of 2021, during a period of low COVID-19 transmission, no deaths occurred for 26 days between April 22 and May 19. That was the second longest period without a pandemic fatality.

Then came the delta variant, a virulent strain of the virus that shattered cautious optimism built up during the spring and led to 81 deaths that July, August and September.

Local health experts warn that the virus has shown its ability evolve.

But the lack of recent deaths is good news and something to be thankful for as the winter months approach, Mase said.

“It's really good news that we haven't seen the really negative outcomes,” she said, adding that continued success depends on residents staying up to date on their vaccinations and practicing proven precautions, such as indoor masking and avoiding gatherings when sick.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

Comments / 1

Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa is the county seat of Sonoma County in western California. Its name is the Spanish translation of the words "Saint Rose." Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo founded it in 1833. You'll easily locate this city since it is within Santa Rosa Creek at the foot of the Sonoma Mountains and...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stranded family rescued from remote beach on Tomales Bay

TOMALES BAY -- A family of four was airlifted Saturday afternoon after becoming stranded on a remote Tomales Bay beach while enjoying an afternoon of kayaking.The Sonoma County Sheriff's department said it got a call from Marin firefighters asking for deputies to deploy their helicopter to airlift a stranded family.The family of four -- two adults and two children -- were forced to beach their kayaks after the waters of the Bay became choppy.A bystander had called 911 reporting they were watching two kayaks being swept out to sea in rough surf."Due to Sonoma County's proximity to Tomales Bay, and the dangerous sea conditions that exist in and around the Tomales Bay area, H1 provides mutual aid," Sonoma deputies said of the call for assistance.After arriving in the area, the helicopter's aircrew began a search for the reported kayakers. They located the kayakers a short time later who were now stranded on the west shore of Tomales Bay."Due to the remoteness of the location, and rough seas, the kayakers were internally loaded into H1 and flown to safety in the Lawson's Landing area," deputies said.No injuries were reported.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Health Officials Warn of Surging Winter Viruses

The Marin County Public Health Department is warning the community about a surge in winter viruses and offering recommendations to protect families as the holidays approach. The department said in a statement that local health care providers are seeing a spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and COVID-19 cases are trending upward.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah

The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
UKIAH, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Forestville’s Canneti Roadhouse is perfect for the winter

Canneti Roadhouse Italiana in Forestville - I’ve driven right by it 1,000 times over the past 11 years, but I won’t be anymore. I’m stopping in from now on. Here’s why. I saw the name pop up on the list of restaurants that are supporting Dinning...
FORESTVILLE, CA
bohemian.com

Santa Rosa council passes five-year homelessness strategy

As cold temperatures descend on the North Bay, advocates are pushing for more measures to protect people living on the street. In a statement released on Friday, Nov. 18, the Sonoma County Human Rights Commission called on the county to provide “immediate relief” during freezing conditions by opening public buildings, including the Veterans Memorial Hall and Sonoma County Fairgrounds buildings, to offer additional emergency shelter for unhoused people.
SANTA ROSA, CA
7x7.com

Video House Tour: A cozy, modernist home bordering Trione-Annadel State Park asks $1.1 million

Situated among the trees of Santa Rosa near Trione-Annadel State Park, this cozy three-bedroom home is a sanctuary for lovers of nature and modernist architecture. Inspired by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright, the three-bedroom home built in 1980 has a myriad of floor-to-ceiling windows, 11 skylights, and 18-foot cathedral ceilings that make rooms feel grand and flooded with natural light.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Multi-car crash on Carquinez bridge hospitalizes two, blocks holiday traffic

CROCKETT (CBS SF) – A car crash involving eight vehicles on Carquinez Bridge Thursday morning hospitalized two and caused serious traffic during the Thanksgiving holiday commute.The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department tweeted about the accident at 10:48 a.m. and noted in a follow up tweet that the accident blocked 1-3 lanes.Crews later reported that two in the accident had to be taken to nearby hospitals.At around 12:30 p.m., all lanes were open but traffic delays remained. 
CROCKETT, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Battle Fire at Commercial Building in Richmond

Crews battled a fire at a commercial building in Richmond Thursday night. The fire happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Maine Avenue. Contra Costa fire said the fire began at a homeless encampment and spread to the warehouse of the building. Minor damages were reported. No...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating robbery at Safeway in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO, Calif. (BCN)– Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department. Police said two suspects left the store with unpaid merchandise, and when […]
EL CERRITO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash

Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
TODAY.com

California woman had to fight for Lyme disease diagnosis because of where she lives

When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

2 women at large after bank robberies in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for two female suspects after two separate bank robberies this week, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The first robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at a Wells Fargo Bank and the second on Wednesday afternoon at a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
7K+
Followers
241
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy