kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY BEATS NORTHFIELD IN A 4-2 THRILLER
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team built up a 2-0 lead going into the third period, and with a 3-2 lead late in the game, Crookston’s Emma LaPlante had a center-ice backhand into an empty net with 43 seconds left in the game to give the Pirates a 4-2 win over the Northfield Raiders at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic in Thief River Falls.
fightinghawks.com
Fighting Hawks storm back for 65-59 victory over Manhattan
PHOENIX -- The University of North Dakota women's basketball team rallied for a 65-59 victory over Manhattan on Saturday afternoon to conclude the GCU Thanksgiving Classic from Phoenix, Ariz. UND (3-3) closed the game on a 16-2 run over the final 3:30 of the contest to rally from a 57-49...
Weber State holds on to beat North Dakota in FCS playoffs
The Weber State Wildcats beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the first round of the FCS playoffs at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER IS CELEBRATING BUSINESSES WITH NIGHT OF STARS ON FRIDAY
The Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating local businesses in the community with its Chamber Celebration and Awards on Friday, December 2, in the Crookston Eagles Club. This year’s theme will be Night of Stars, and it will be the first time in two years that the event will be done in person. “This is the first time we’re doing it in person after a couple of years off. We’ve been doing a virtual presentation of awards for the past few years,” Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa explained. “This is a night to celebrate Crookston, another good year for the Chamber and the business community, and to celebrate some of the businesses and individuals that make up the business community here in Crookston.”
valleynewslive.com
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 28, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Ag County Farm Credit Services, Brost Chevrolet, Home Delivered Meals Board, and the Crookston Public Library on the week of November 28-December 2. The Golden Link Center will have NAPS Food Box Pick up in the Parking Lot today from...
valleynewslive.com
Family catches attempted car break-in on security system
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
hpr1.com
Holiday Winterfest and Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade
2:00-6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Fargo-Moorhead kicks off the holiday season with a spectacular lighted parade. Look for colorful floats, marching units, regal horses, lighted vehicles of all kinds and waving dignitaries from Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. The parade route starts at Center Avenue and 8th Street in Moorhead at 6:30 before cruising into Downtown Fargo. Make a day of it by stopping by the Holiday Winterfest on 2nd Avenue in Fargo before the parade for snacks, hot cocoa, taking a spin around the SCHEEL's skating rink (ice skate rentals are available) or writing a letter to Santa. The festivities begin at 2:00.
kvrr.com
LIVE: Take The Highway To The Danger Zone To Help The Veterans Honor Flight
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The highway to the danger zone leads to Scheels Arena this weekend. The Fargo Force are hosting their annual Honor Flight jersey night on Saturday, with a Top Gun theme. It’s a fundraiser to help send veterans on free flights to Washington, D.C. to see...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT – November 25, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the arrest of the following – Brett Lee Anderson, 42 of Crookston, for Traffic – DUI – Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Julian Richard Fox, 33 of Naytahwash, for Domestic Assault – misdemeanor...
valleynewslive.com
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
valleynewslive.com
Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
valleynewslive.com
One person hit by vehicle in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo South band teacher arrested for corruption of a minor
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South teacher was arrested Saturday and is now facing charges for corruption of a minor, according to the Cass County Jail roster. Sebastian Tackling is currently a band teacher at the high school. At this time, the details surrounding the allegations prompting...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
North Dakota State University hosts Irrigation Workshop
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State University Extension, in partnership with the North Dakota Irrigation, will be hosting a public irrigation workshop on Thursday, December 8. The workshop is themed on economic opportunities related to the science of irrigation. In addition to the workshop itself, an irrigation exposition for suppliers will be held […]
valleynewslive.com
88-year-old man injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An 88-year-old Pelican Rapids man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening. Authorities say the man’s vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Highway 108 and County Road 21. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There were two...
kvrr.com
LIVE: Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus Christmas Concert
The Morning Show got a visit from some old friends to kick off our Merry Morning holiday season coverage. The Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus stopped by the studio to give us a sneak preview of their upcoming Christmas concert, “Christmas Soup.”. The group’s seen a number of changes...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
