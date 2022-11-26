ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bonaventure, NY

St. Bonaventure hands Irish first loss of season

By Associated Press
ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) – Kyrell Luc scored 16 points, Chad Venning and Yann Farell posted double-doubles and St. Bonaventure led throughout in handing Notre Dame its first loss, 63-51 in the Gotham Classic. Luc, who had six assists, shot only 4 of 13 but all four of his field goals were 3-pointers including a pair in the final five minutes that helped keep the Fighting Irish at bay. Venning had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Farell 11 points and 14 boards for the Bonnies, who won their third straight. Nate Laszewski had 11 points and eight rebounds and Ven-Allen Lubin pulled down 13 boards to go with 10 points for the Irish.

