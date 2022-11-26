Read full article on original website
Related
NFL’s Most-Watched Regular Season Game Ever Was Thanksgiving Giants-Cowboys Tilt
We know many of you spent Thanksgiving Day eating turkey (well, most of you), visiting with relatives, and watching football. Apparently, a whole lot of you were watching football, as a record 42 million viewers tuned in to Fox Sports and its streaming platform, taking in the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. A new regular season record was set by the contest, won by Dallas, 28-20. The game matched two NFC East rivals in a bout that will go a long way toward seeing who makes the playoffs. The Giants were also involved in the previous record-setting game, held...
Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness
Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys News: OBJ's lawyer talks deboarding, offense working on pre-snap penalties
Odell Beckham’s aborted plane ride dominated headlines in Cowboys Nation on an off Sunday, with the free agent wide receiver set to visit Dallas in another week’s time. By Sunday night, Beckham’s lawyer had issued a statement that painted a very different picture of what happened aboard that American Airlines flight. League sources suggest that it likely won’t impact Beckham’s upcoming team meetings anyway, and another source thinks the smart money is on Beckham wearing the star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones questioned over 1957 photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones faced questions over a 65-year-old photo that captured him during the civil rights movement outside a high school.
WFAA
Dak Prescott credits Cowboys' resilience following interceptions vs. Giants
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott was not having a good Thanksgiving by halftime at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback had thrown two interceptions and the New York Giants used one of his turnovers to add a field goal as part of their 13-7 lead at the break. “As...
Yardbarker
Cowboys vs. Giants Breaks All-Time TV Audience Record
"America's Team'' has done it again. Well, with some help from one of the world's largest TV markets. A record number of viewers gave thanks to the NFL by giving the NFL its largest regular-season TV audience ... ever. The Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants on...
Citrus County Chronicle
White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White was more than just all right for the New York Jets. He was absolutely terrific, delivering a performance that had the rain-drenched but fired-up fans at MetLife Stadium chanting his name throughout.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion.
Citrus County Chronicle
Skunk invades Browns stadium during victory over Bucs
CLEVELAND (AP) — It's been another stinky season so far for the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, it could have gotten a little smellier. A skunk was on the loose in the stands inside FirstEnergy Stadium during Cleveland's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The critter was initially spotted going up and down steps in a section of seats near the tunnel to the Browns locker room.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Mavs close to deal with 4-time All-Star Walker
The Dallas Mavericks are close to a deal with four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Monday. Walker's career has been on hold because of knee injuries, but the 32-year-old could give superstar Luka Doncic some much-needed backcourt help for the struggling Mavericks.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Dak Prescott nomimated for prestigious award
Dak Prescott has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. However, it’s not just his production, but the way Prescott plays the game with respect and dignity that has set him apart from his peers. In 2014, the...
Los Angeles Dodgers meeting with Justin Verlander on Monday
Aiming to return to the World Series after a two-year drought, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to add a
Comments / 0