ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Sparta’s Kriskindlmarkt opens for eighth holiday season

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Christmas has arrived in Sparta. On Friday, the Kriskindlmarkt opened up for the season. The outdoor, European-style market has been spreading holiday cheer for eight years. There, you can find beer, gluhwein, live music and plenty of other attractions. New this year: Dub’s Sausage Hut. Organizers cut the ribbon on the new addition on Friday. If...
SPARTA, WI
nbc15.com

Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

41 years of La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Decades of community service all comes down to one meal. The La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been a local tradition for 41 years. Volunteers make a traditional holiday meal, with dishes including turkey, mashed potatoes and rolls, and of course pie. They also offered other activities like a non-denominational worship service before dinner and a...
LA CROSSE, WI
KCRG.com

Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fatal crash at a vital bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin temporarily closed it while crews work to clear the scene, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, the Crawford County, Wisc., Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along the U.S. Highway 18 bridge involving two vehicles. The bridge connects Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wisc. Officials said that the drivers of the vehicles involved were killed in the crash.
MARQUETTE, IA
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after camper catches on fire in Jackson County Saturday

TOWN OF KOMENSKY (Jackson County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a camper caught on fire in rural Jackson County Saturday evening. Black River Falls Fire and Rescue said that the fire happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of County Highway K and Karner Blue Road in the Town of Komensky, or about seven miles northeast of Black River Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds pick up this evening. Lows will be in the mid 20s -Erik Dean

DISCUSSION: Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. It was an overall nice weekend to say the least. Highs were in the mid – upper 50s and then we cooled off as we rolled into your Sunday. As we head into the next work week, I will be keeping an eye on a cold front that will push its way through on Tuesday. Our high will be in the upper 30s – low 40s. The caveat to Tuesday is that we will reach our highs in the early morning hours, and the temperatures will drop throughout the day. By Wednesday, we will be lucky to get out of the 20s on the high end.
LA CROSSE, WI
KAAL-TV

Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
wizmnews.com

Man arrested for attempted homicide, after 58-year-old found stabbed in Tomah

One arrested after an alleged stabbing in Tomah early on Thanksgiving. According to Tomah police, they were dispatched to the 700 block of Lisa Square around 1:30 a.m., where they found a 58-year-old “semiconcious,” who had suffered a “significant stab/puncture wound to his upper torso.”. After what...
TOMAH, WI
KIMT

Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy