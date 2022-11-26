Read full article on original website
La Crosse’s Historical Hixon House shows visitors Victorian-era Christmas
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Historic Hixon House in La Crosse is kicking off the holiday season with a look into the past. Starting Nov. 26, visitors can learn about Victorian holiday traditions and enjoy a tour of the house. After the tour, visitors will also get the chance to have some snacks and browse the discounted gift shop. According to...
Community gathers in Copeland Park with Lights Over La North La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The North La Crosse Business Association brought the community together Saturday evening for its 12th annual Lights Over North La Crosse. Those who attended got to enjoy live music, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and hot dogs and smores by the fire. NLBA’s president says this is a wonderful opportunity for the community to gather. It is...
La Crosse’s Rotary Lights display opens for 28th year
Rotary members and volunteers spent weeks stringing lights and putting up holiday decorations throughout Riverside Park. The display gets bigger and better every year. This year it includes more than 3 million lights.
Two killed on Highway 18 bridge between Marquette and Prairie du Chien
Millions of Americans are headed home after Thanksgiving on what is traditionally known as the busiest travel day of the year. Woman from eastern Iowa pushing for bone marrow donor time off. Updated: 9 hours ago. A woman in Cedar Rapids is part of an effort to make sure people...
Sparta’s Kriskindlmarkt opens for eighth holiday season
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Christmas has arrived in Sparta. On Friday, the Kriskindlmarkt opened up for the season. The outdoor, European-style market has been spreading holiday cheer for eight years. There, you can find beer, gluhwein, live music and plenty of other attractions. New this year: Dub’s Sausage Hut. Organizers cut the ribbon on the new addition on Friday. If...
Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.
41 years of La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Decades of community service all comes down to one meal. The La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been a local tradition for 41 years. Volunteers make a traditional holiday meal, with dishes including turkey, mashed potatoes and rolls, and of course pie. They also offered other activities like a non-denominational worship service before dinner and a...
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fatal crash at a vital bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin temporarily closed it while crews work to clear the scene, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, the Crawford County, Wisc., Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along the U.S. Highway 18 bridge involving two vehicles. The bridge connects Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wisc. Officials said that the drivers of the vehicles involved were killed in the crash.
No one hurt after camper catches on fire in Jackson County Saturday
TOWN OF KOMENSKY (Jackson County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a camper caught on fire in rural Jackson County Saturday evening. Black River Falls Fire and Rescue said that the fire happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of County Highway K and Karner Blue Road in the Town of Komensky, or about seven miles northeast of Black River Falls.
Wisconsin woodworker makes 200 trucks for Ukrainian children this Christmas
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin man is one step closer to making Christas a little better for children in Ukraine. Woodworker Kale Kvistad has made 200 trucks for kids who were forced to flee their homes because of the war. During a recent doctor's appointment, Kale told his doctor...
Collision on bridge between PdC and Iowa in Crawford County kills two drivers
Drivers in two vehicles were both killed Sunday in Crawford County, according to the sheriff’s department there. Between the bridges of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and Marquette, Iowa, the vehicles collided on Highway 18 around 11:30 a.m. The road was closed for over four hours, as emergency crews and...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds pick up this evening. Lows will be in the mid 20s -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. It was an overall nice weekend to say the least. Highs were in the mid – upper 50s and then we cooled off as we rolled into your Sunday. As we head into the next work week, I will be keeping an eye on a cold front that will push its way through on Tuesday. Our high will be in the upper 30s – low 40s. The caveat to Tuesday is that we will reach our highs in the early morning hours, and the temperatures will drop throughout the day. By Wednesday, we will be lucky to get out of the 20s on the high end.
Tomah community rallies behind senior gymnast diagnosed with cancer
Former Shopko building on south side of La Crosse sold to local business owner
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A local business owner is buying a former La Crosse Shopko. Allan McCormick is purchasing the building on Mormon Coulee Road. McCormick is the owner of La Crosse Technology. The Shopko building has been vacant since 2019. It’s not clear how McCormick plans to use the building. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
BREAKING: Tomah Police respond to a stabbing early Thursday morning
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A man was stabbed in Tomah early Thursday morning. Tomah Police Department arrived at the scene at 1:19 a.m. and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound in his chest. First responders took the victim to Tomah Health. He is in stable condition. Tomah Police arrested 43-year-old Dennis J. Balaban. He is being accused of...
Child diabetes is on the rise according to Mayo Clinic Health System experts
Mayo Health Clinic System says that children and teens who develop diabetes are at higher risk for more health problems.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Man arrested for attempted homicide, after 58-year-old found stabbed in Tomah
One arrested after an alleged stabbing in Tomah early on Thanksgiving. According to Tomah police, they were dispatched to the 700 block of Lisa Square around 1:30 a.m., where they found a 58-year-old “semiconcious,” who had suffered a “significant stab/puncture wound to his upper torso.”. After what...
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
