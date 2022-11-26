ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness

Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs rule out Kadarius Toney for Sunday’s game against the Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out wide receiver Kadarius Toney for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Toney, who missed practice all week with an injured hamstring, left last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was plagued with injuries...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Fans pack KCP&L District for World Cup watch party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – The U.S. Men’s National Team watch party hosted by Sporting Kansas City kicked off around 10:30 a.m. Friday at the KC Live! Block in the Power & Light District. The USMNT played to a 0-0 draw with England. They will need to defeat...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs list Joe Thuney among inactives against Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be without left guard Joe Thuney during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Thuney has been as durable as any offensive lineman can be during his two seasons with the Chiefs -- and dating back to his career with the New England Patriots.
KANSAS CITY, MO

