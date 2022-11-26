ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

247Sports

Game Preview: Virginia Tech hosts Minnesota in the ACC - Big Ten Challenge

The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) will kick off the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday night at 7 PM in Cassell Coliseum. Both teams are coming in off up-and-down performances and will look at this game to help balance things out and put a stamp on the season. The Hokies opened as 13-point favorites in this contest and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

FINAL DAY: 75% off a VTSCOOP VIP Subscription

Virginia Tech's 2022 season is over but that doesn't mean the coverage stops. The FCS Transfer Window has opened and a few players have already landed scholarship offers from the Hokies and several others are still being evaluated. Virginia Tech will have an official visit weekend scheduled for December 3 and the FBS NCAA Transfer Window is set to open on December 5, just two weeks before the Early Signing Period is set to begin.
High School Football PRO

Wytheville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Holiday events around Southwest and Southside Virginia

Here are some of the holiday events around the region. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Wytheville Concert Series presents holiday concert. The yearly Christmas Traditions concert by soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating rest of the year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27 was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle. The bus began its service in September 2022. It ran Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially when...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout game

d after being sucker punched.Photo byNew York Daily News. The dangerous knockout game may be taking place in Roanoke. During the summer there were several reports of the knockout game where young people would randomly sucker-punch older individuals and knock them to the ground. In August Daily Mail said that at least 20 individuals in New York had been hurt because of this violent "game." In one situation it led to the death of 61-year-old New York resident Victor Vega who was knocked cold with one punch. A video of the crime from New York Daily Mail at this link shows exactly what took place. This dangerous method of attack is now rumored to be in the Roanoke Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal hit and run in Roanoke this morning

On November 25 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.
ROANOKE, VA
247Sports

247Sports

