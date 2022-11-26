Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Business Owners Need You to Shop on Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26 this year. Starting in 2010 it's become an essential part of the busy holiday shopping season for small businesses. Dallas Police Officer Brant Anderson moonlights as a candlemaker. His luxury candle brand, Olphactory Candles features scents with a jazz theme. "My candles have been...
North Texan Shoppers Keep Black Friday Tradition Alive
Black Friday shopping is still drawing thousands of shoppers to North Texas stores.Photo byCardmapr/UnsplashonUnsplash. While many have turned to online holiday shopping, the post-Thanksgiving tradition of Black Friday shopping is still drawing crowds. One reason for North Texan shoppers waking up early and braving the crowds is the inflation hurting the country. North Texans flooded Best Buy, Target, and other popular stores. Shoppers are looking for the best deals.
landonhomes.com
Get Your Home Ready for Christmas
Late November and early December are peak times for getting new homes in Rowlett TX ready for Christmas. If you start early and pace yourself, you can prepare for the holiday in advance and have more time to enjoy the season with your loved ones. Start with a few focused...
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
CandysDirt.com
Arlington Realtor Doesn’t Like to Waste Time When Serving Clients
Racaan Calton tried several occupations before finally coming to the one she truly loves. Even as she was doing something else, it was always in the back of her mind. Then, six years ago, something forced her hand, so she “went for it.”. “I chose this career after being...
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Enchantment Awaits After Thanksgiving
Enchant at Fair Park, presented by The Hallmark Channel, is a beautiful Christmas experience for the whole family that will open on November 25, right after Thanksgiving Day. Dubbed the world’s largest Christmas maze and village, visitors are able to choose from several activities, such as enjoying live entertainment, interactive games, dining, holiday shopping, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and so much more.
CandysDirt.com
Serious Glam Never Goes Out Of Style In This Ridglea Hills Midcentury
Let’s start with a little backstory before we get into the freaking amazing Fort Worth midcentury in Ridglea Hills. Just on the off chance you haven’t read every article on here ever and aren’t as familiar with that part of town. I mean we can do a real deep dive and talk about how A. Clayton Luther is considered the “Father of Ridglea” and developed the area with his brother, J.T. Luther. They bought the land, raised cows, divided it into residential lots, bit by bit, sold it, moved their fences (and cows), and did it all again.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Rural Land Sales Slow, Prices Remain Robust
After an impressive run-up in demand during the pandemic, rural real estate sales around Dallas-Fort Worth are slowing. However, elevated prices persist, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Over the past year, Texas has seen land values rise over 24%, with prices now averaging...
Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas
“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
getnews.info
Bubble Vibez Provides Fun for All Ages.
Bubble Vibez provides the best experience for children with its bubble party services. Their goal is to make every kid smile!. Bubble Vibez, the bubble bus company continues providing its bubble party services in the DFW Metroplex area. The company is a family-run business that provides bubble and foam parties for children. Their mission is to provide the best experience possible for every child. They want children to have fun with bubbles and foam to enjoy their party. They also provide a bubble assistant (representative) who will interact with the children and help them experience the best time possible.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
advocatemag.com
Bizzy Burger opens near Galleria
Bizzy Burger is our neighborhood’s latest burger spot, and it just opened today. It’s the concept of Pei Wei co-founder Mark Brezinski and Chili’s co-creator Larry Levine. It’s located near the Galleria at 13251 Montfort Drive. The aim of Bizzy Burger is to keep a small menu and be an “anti-chain,” according to Dallas News.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Beloved Plano Restaurant Fishmonger's Closes After 40 Years
A beloved Plano restaurant is closing its doors after 40 years in business. The owners of Fishmonger's Seafood on Central Expressway posted a farewell letter to customers on the restaurant's website that reads:. "Fishmonger’s will be closing permanently at the close of business Sunday, November 27th. It has been a...
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonalds
Thanks to Dallas entrepreneur Mark Brezinski, burger fans in Dallas now have a new option to try. Brezinski is well known for creating the Asian fusion restaurant Pei Wei and other popular restaurants, including Velvet Taco, Bengal Coast, Tin Star, and Marugame. Now along with co-founder Larry Lavin, he has opened Bizzy Burger.
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
dallasexpress.com
Why the High Cost of Living in Dallas-Fort Worth?
The cost of living is up in DFW, but is it all down to inflation?. As The Dallas Express reported earlier this month, the DFW housing market has begun to cool, but prices were still up over 20% annually at the end of the summer. And it is not just...
advocatemag.com
Strouderosa working to open first restaurant soon
Strouderosa, which started out as a meat-smoking catering business in the neighborhood, has a brick-and-mortar location in the works. The restaurant will be in the former BrickHouse Burgers space at 9090 Skillman Street. BrickHouse shuttered earlier this year. Started by Lake Highlands High School grads Matt and Trisha Stroud in...
mysweetcharity.com
Crystal Charity Ball’s Circle of Angels Took Off With A Slow Start But It Was Worth The Stall
Considered one of the fun events leading up to the annual Crystal Charity Ball, the Circle of Angels dinner on Tuesday, October 25, in the Pecan Room at Old Parkland appeared to suffer from the season’s valet challenges. In trying to enter the Old Parkland grounds, luxury vehicles were...
papercitymag.com
Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown
Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
