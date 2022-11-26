Stockton, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Stockton.
The Woodland Christian High School football team will have a game with Ripon Christian High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00.
Woodland Christian High School
Ripon Christian High School
November 25, 2022
18:00:00
2022 CIF-SJS Div. 7 Football Championship
The Hughson High School football team will have a game with Summerville High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.
Hughson High School
Summerville High School
November 26, 2022
13:00:00
2022 CIF-SJS Div. 6 Football Championship
