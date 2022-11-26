ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Stockton.

The Woodland Christian High School football team will have a game with Ripon Christian High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00.

Woodland Christian High School
Ripon Christian High School
November 25, 2022
18:00:00
2022 CIF-SJS Div. 7 Football Championship

The Hughson High School football team will have a game with Summerville High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.

Hughson High School
Summerville High School
November 26, 2022
13:00:00
2022 CIF-SJS Div. 6 Football Championship

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymotherlode.com

Sonora And Summerville Football Both Went Down To The Wire

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats were playing for the CIF Sac Joaquin Division Five championship, and Summerville for the Division Six title. Summerville fell 14-13 this afternoon against Hughson at Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Bears missed a two point conversion attempt with about 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. The Bears finished the season with a very successful 11-2 record.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Vs. Escalon Recap: Wildcats One Point Short

Stockton, CA — The Sonora Wildcats football season came to an end Saturday night, falling to the Escalon Cougars 35-34 in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 5 section championship. Escalon received the opening kickoff and wasted no time putting points on the board. After a couple of running plays...
SONORA, CA
citrusheightssentinel.com

Citrus Heights to look into putting police officers in every school

By Sara Beth Williams– — Prompted by school shootings across the United States and other security concerns, the City of Citrus Heights is moving ahead with studying the feasibility of putting a police officer on every public school campus in the city. During an Oct. 25 Strategic Planning...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds of Sacramento's youth given free coats for winter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanks to the communities generosity, hundreds of Sacramento's youth will stay warm when they head back to school on Monday. Voice of the Youth, a Sacramento nonprofit organization, gave away 300 new coats on Sunday. "It is one of those things that puts a smile on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 shot, hospitalized in Stockton double shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a double shooting that left two hospitalized, Saturday night. The double shooting occurred in the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. One victim is a 17-year-old male while the other is a 40-year-old...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Stockton softball game shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An arrest has been made in the Aug. 12 shooting during a sotfball game at Louis Park in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. On Tuesday, Robert Anthony Guerrero, 35, was arrested in the 700 block of East Fourth Street after a search was served by a SWAT team from […]
STOCKTON, CA
westsideconnect.com

Orestimba Warriors’ playoff run comes to an end

HUGHSON — Trailing by four points late in the fourth quarter, Orestimba High’s football team had 75 seconds and two timeouts with which to attempt a season-saving drive against second-seeded Hughson in Friday’s semifinal of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoffs. The third-seeded Warriors never got that...
NEWMAN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters battle early morning outdoor blaze in Carmichael that killed four birds

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department were able to contain an early morning outdoor fire as it pushed up against a Carmichael home Sunday.Firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Woodleigh Drive just before 4:30 a.m. where they found heavy flames on the side of the house. They quickly extinguished the fire and searched for possible victims.The cause of the fire was determined to be an electric warming blanket over a bird cage on the exterior of the home that was being used to keep a family of parakeets warm.There were no human injuries, but four birds perished, according to a fire department spokesman.
CARMICHAEL, CA
Fox40

Windows broken at several Woodland businesses

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
theebbtide.com

SCC Nursing Student Killed in Tragic Accident

Halfway through fall quarter, on Nov. 4, 2022, Ariana Arevalo-Martinez died at age 20 when a tree fell on her house as she was taking a nap. She was studying in SCC’s nursing assistant program when an accident robbed her of her life. Her untimely death comes as a massive shock to those in the community.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Eagles tribute brings group’s hits to Folsom

With five No. 1 singles, six Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and six No. 1 albums, the Eagles were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s. At the end of the 20th century, two of the group’s albums, “Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975)” and “Hotel California,” are ranked among the 20 best-selling albums in the United States.
FOLSOM, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy