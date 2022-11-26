ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Number of Arkansas Razorback Departing Start to Pile Up

By Kent Smith
 2 days ago

Pittman to begin meeting with remaining players about transfer portal status over next week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Now that the final seconds have ticked away in the Razorbacks' regular season, portal watching has begun.

The first player to officially announce he will hit the transfer portal was defensive back Chase Lowery. The Frisco High School product let it be known Thanksgiving night that he intended to leave the program on Twitter.

Lowery, who was considered a high 3-star coming out of high school, chose Arkansas over Texas Tech, Purdue, Michigan St. and Oregon State.

Two other Razorbacks have already left the program. Wide receiver Warren Thompson quit the team just over a week ago, and earlier this morning social media began buzzing that Myles Slusher was in Tulsa instead of Columbia with the team.

Early in the game, word came down from the university that Slusher had quit the team. However, Slusher disputed the report almost instantly.

Pittman later confirmed the university stance that Slusher quit when he told the media he met with Slusher on Sunday and was suprised to hear the defensive back had decided to forego the final game of the season and leave the team.

While this might be the most high profile departure in light of the controversy surrounding it and its possible ties to the Fayetteville Police Department , it's highly unlikely it will be the last.

Current Razorbacks will have between Dec. 5 and Jan. 18 to put their name in the transfer portal. Pittman plans to meet with players over the next week, but players can announce their intent without talking to the coaches if they choose.

jack Ryan
1d ago

I would hate to be a coach now days young people are so focused on themselves instead of the team as a whole

Terry G
1d ago

NCAA free agency is a killer, and no NIL salary cap? It’s the Wild West now days, I’m waiting for NCAA football draft to take place? It’s next?

D & L Brannon
22h ago

That’s good. No one likes Quitters. These players mentioned believe they are special. They are not! They are Quitters!!

