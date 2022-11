Sacramento, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Pacific shot 49.2-percent and hit 8-of-15 from 3-point range as it outpaced the Wyoming Cowgirls Friday afternoon, 67-53 in the first game of the Pacific Tiger Turkey Tip-Off. Wyoming (2-3) got off to a slow start in the contest as the Tigers (4-2) jumped out to an early 21-4 lead after the first quarter Friday. The Cowgirls played much better in the second half of the loss, outscoring Pacific 37-33 in the final 20 minutes. Pacific led 34-16 at halftime.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO