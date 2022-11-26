Alabama high school football playoff scores 2022: AHSAA semifinals results
The Alabama high school football playoffs are almost complete with AHSAA fourth-round action in Classes 6A-1A. Here are scores from around the state:
AHSAA Semifinals
Class 6A
Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0)
Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-2)
PREDICTIONS:Alabama high school football playoffs: Predictions for AHSAA semifinal games
SARALAND:Alabama football 5-star commit Ryan Williams accounts for six TDs, Saraland tops Hillcrest
Class 5A
Charles Henderson (11-1) at Faith Academy (11-2)
Pleasant Grove (11-1) at Ramsay (11-2)
CHARLES HENDERSON:Meet 'man-child' Zion Grady, a 5-star sophomore with offers from Alabama, Auburn football
Class 4A
Andalusia (12-1) at Montgomery Catholic (13-0)
Oneonta (11-1) at Cherokee County (11-2)
CATHOLIC:Versatility, memory of late aunt has Montgomery Catholic's Josh Palmer on the brink of FBS football
Class 3A
St. James (11-2) at Mobile Christian (6-7)
Sylvania (10-3) at Piedmont (11-2)
ST. JAMES:How battle-tested St. James made history and advanced to AHSAA football semifinals
Class 2A
Highland Home (12-1) at B.B. Comer (11-2)
Pisgah (11-2) at Fyffe (13-0)
Class 1A
Leroy (11-1) at Millry (12-1)
Coosa Christian (9-4) at Pickens County (10-3)
Comments / 0