Alabama State

Alabama high school football playoff scores 2022: AHSAA semifinals results

By Jerell Rushin, The Tuscaloosa News
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
The Alabama high school football playoffs are almost complete with AHSAA fourth-round action in Classes 6A-1A. Here are scores from around the state:

AHSAA Semifinals

Class 6A

Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0)

Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-2)

PREDICTIONS:Alabama high school football playoffs: Predictions for AHSAA semifinal games

SARALAND:Alabama football 5-star commit Ryan Williams accounts for six TDs, Saraland tops Hillcrest

Class 5A

Charles Henderson (11-1) at Faith Academy (11-2)

Pleasant Grove (11-1) at Ramsay (11-2)

CHARLES HENDERSON:Meet 'man-child' Zion Grady, a 5-star sophomore with offers from Alabama, Auburn football

Class 4A

Andalusia (12-1) at Montgomery Catholic (13-0)

Oneonta (11-1) at Cherokee County (11-2)

CATHOLIC:Versatility, memory of late aunt has Montgomery Catholic's Josh Palmer on the brink of FBS football

Class 3A

St. James (11-2) at Mobile Christian (6-7)

Sylvania (10-3) at Piedmont (11-2)

ST. JAMES:How battle-tested St. James made history and advanced to AHSAA football semifinals

Class 2A

Highland Home (12-1) at B.B. Comer (11-2)

Pisgah (11-2) at Fyffe (13-0)

Class 1A

Leroy (11-1) at Millry (12-1)

Coosa Christian (9-4) at Pickens County (10-3)

Sporting News

Alabama vs. Auburn final score, results: Bryce Young, Crimson Tide rout Tigers in 2022 Iron Bowl

If this was Bryce Young's last game in Tuscaloosa, then he definitely went out on a high note. Alabama cruised to an easy 49-27 win over rival Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl thanks to an outstanding performance by Young and the rest of the offense. It capped off a 10-2 regular season for the Crimson Tide, and it at least sent fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium home happy one last time in 2022.
AUBURN, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

Was Pickens County football’s game-winning score really a TD? Watch here and decide yourself.

Pickens County football advanced to the Alabama high school football Super 7 Class 1A state championship with a walk-off touchdown, defeating Coosa Christian 44-40 in the semifinal round Friday night. Down two points and 21 yards from the end zone, Tornadoes quarterback Demarkus Giles scrambled right before about-facing and running left. Receiver Kemaurion...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
