New Carlisle, IN

Too much to handle: East Central runs through New Prairie for 4A IHSAA state football title

By Michael Wanbaugh, South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago

INDIANPOLIS — Staring down the closing moments of a thorough defeat inside Lucas Oil Stadium, New Prairie quarterback Marshall Kmiecik strode over to the somber Cougars’ bench where reality had long settled.

As No. 4 East Central was busy with the formality of Victory Formation in its dominant 37-7 4A state football championship win Friday over sixth-ranked New Prairie, Kmiecik had a message for his teammates.

“I told them to soak it in,” he said of his assembly line of embraces on the sideline. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we should just take a deep breath, sit back and enjoy the moment. I’m always going to remember this team and the people who had my back no matter what.”

More: High school football playoffs: New Prairie OL Jacob Mrozinski relishes running back role

And he had theirs to the bitter end. After standout Trojan running back Josh Ringer scored his fourth touchdown of the day late in the fourth quarter, Kmiecik willed his team to a touchdown with 2:43 remaining to avoid the shutout that seemed inevitable against a stout defense that held the Cougars to 92 yards in the first half.

It was indicative of the team that scored twice in the fourth quarter to beat Kokomo 10-9 in the semistate a week ago to punch its first ticket to Indianapolis since 2014.

Kmiecik’s 21-yard scoring scamper was followed by a failed on-side kick that was the final haymaker of New Prairie’s fine 13-2 season. It also wrapped up the career of Cougar running back Noah Mungia, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three straight seasons, including 1,920 this year to go with 25 touchdowns.

“I’m really proud of our kids and how they kept fighting,” said New Prairie coach Casey McKim, now 29-10 in his three seasons. “You don’t quit. I told the kids that it doesn’t matter what the situation is. You have to do the very best that you can as long as there’s time on that clock. That’s why we did the on-side kick at the end. It’s the same message. No matter what happens in life, no matter what happens in a game, keep fighting and good things will happen in the end.”

It’s the third state title in program history for East Central (13-2), which is located about 30 minutes northwest of Cincinnati in St. Leon, Ind. The Trojans also won 4A titles in 1994 and 2017. Their only losses this season were to historic powerhouse Cincinnati Moller (43-14) and Indianapolis Roncalli, 21-19 in the regular season finale.

The Trojans got their revenge in last week's semistate, blocking a Roncalli field goal attempt as time expired for a 24-21 win.

“We came off that Roncalli win last week, and we said, ‘Hey, we have to get better from Week 14 to Week 15," said East Central coach Jake Meiners who is now 42-9 in four seasons. "I think we did that this week."

Ringer was his usual self. The junior entered Friday averaging 156 yards per game (2,197 yards total) and showed why he’s the state’s fifth leading rusher in all classes. In the first half he ran 13 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Ringer finished with 167 yards on 23 carries and his four rushing TDs ties a 4A state title record also held by Brian Lewis (Jasper, 2001), Gino Gillum (Cathedral, 2011), Tyler Weller (New Prairie, 2014) and Gillum again (Cathedral, 2012)

“(Ringer) had some speed and athleticism once he got out on the edge he was able to turn the corner and it led to some big plays,” McKim said. “And in the piles he was able to keep his feet going and push the pile forward.”

He wasn’t alone. The Trojans’ Eli Aston ran for 114 yards and a touchdown on five carries while Ryan Brotherton added 100 yards on 18.

In a battle of the two best defenses in Class 4A (each allowing just 10.6 points per game), East Central proved it had the more potent offense to break through. On just the fourth play from scrimmage of the game the Trojans pitched to Aston, a wide receiver, on an end-around. He raced up the right sideline for a 59-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Aston would later block a New Prairie punt.

New Prairie managed a couple first downs on its first possession before having to punt. The Trojans capitalized again, going 71 yards on four plays capped by a 32-yard touchdown on a reverse to Ringer.

After a Cougar three-and-out, East Central took five plays to score as Ringer scooted right for a 24-yard diving score and a 20-0 lead with 1:38 left in the first quarter. He added his third touchdown with 5:52 left in the half. The Trojans led 27-0 at the half and scored on their first four possessions.

To try and get back in the game McKim went to the air in the second half. Kmiecik would finish 9 of 17 for 159 yards, all but 16 coming in the second half.

In the Cougars only scoring drive Kmiecik connected on passes of 20, 15 and 25 yards to set up his scoring run.

Aside from “soak it in,” that drive was Kmiecik’s other resounding message to his teammates — “Don’t give up.”

“It was very important,” said Kmiecik who rushed for 1,383 yards and passed for another 1,357 this season. “It showed that we weren’t going to quit no matter what. Even if the game was out of reach, we were still fighting. We gave it our all.”

No. 4 East Central 37, No. 6 New Prairie 7

New Prairie 0 0 0 7 — 7
East Central 20 7 3 7 — 37

FIRST QUARTER

EC: Eli Aston 59-yard run at 11:07 (Nathan McFee kick)

EC: Josh Ringer 32-yard run at 5:19 (McFee kick)

EC: Ringer 24-yard run at 1:38 (Kick failed)

SECOND QUARTER

EC: Ringer 3-yard rush at 5:52 (McFee kick)

THIRD QUARTER

EC: McFee 35-yard field goal at 8:49

FOURTH QUARTER

EC: Ringer 6-yard run at 5:11 (McFee kick)

NP: Marshall Kmiecik 21-yard run at 2:43

Statistic New Prairie East Central
First downs 12 23
Yards rushing 116 395
Yards passing 159 64
Comp.-att.-int. 9-17-0 7-13-0
Punts-yards 5-28.6 0-0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-42 4-39

sexy mom
2d ago

New Prairie you gave it your all!!! My son graduates from NP in 2024, so hopefully you will be back at Lucas Oil next school year!!! Congratulations on your success for this season and making it back to Lucas Oil🥰🥰🥰🥰

