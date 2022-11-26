ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Chandler, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Chandler.

The Saguaro High School football team will have a game with Hamilton High School on November 25, 2022, 17:45:00.

Saguaro High School
Hamilton High School
November 25, 2022
17:45:00
2022 Football Quarterfinal

The American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek football team will have a game with Basha High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00.

American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek
Basha High School
November 25, 2022
18:00:00
2022 AIA OPEN Football Quarterfinal

The Centennial High School football team will have a game with Chandler High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00.

Centennial High School
Chandler High School
November 25, 2022
18:00:00
AZPreps365 Game of the Week presented by Raising Cane's:

