Ames, IA

Iowa State upset No. 1 North Carolina. Here's how the college basketball world reacted.

By Aaron Marner, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
Thanks to a career-high 31 points from Caleb Grill and some timely defensive stops, Iowa State pulled off a huge win Friday when it toppled No. 1 North Carolina, 70-65, in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational.

The win marked Iowa State's second in two days over teams that were in last year's NCAA Tournament Final Four after the Cyclones beat Villanova in the tournament's quarterfinals Thursday.

Iowa State will have a day off before playing for the tournament championship Sunday vs. the winner of Alabama vs. Connecticut. But before the focus turns ahead to Sunday, Iowa State fans and the college basketball world had plenty to say about the Cyclones' victory over the top-ranked team in the country.

Here's how people reacted to the game.

College basketball fans react to Caleb Grill, Iowa State upset win over North Carolina

Aaron Marner is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Mar32 or reach him at amarner@gannett.com.

