Scottsdale, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Scottsdale.
The Millennium High School football team will have a game with Desert Mountain High School on November 25, 2022, 17:45:00.
Millennium High School
Desert Mountain High School
November 25, 2022
17:45:00
2022 Football Quarterfinal
The Marana High School football team will have a game with Notre Dame Preparatory on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00.
Marana High School
Notre Dame Preparatory
November 25, 2022
18:00:00
2022 AIA 5A Football Quarterfinal
