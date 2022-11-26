Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
James B. Pryse
James B. Pryse, 77, of Oswego, passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after a brief but courageous fight with lung cancer. Born in Kentucky and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Mary Catherine Mayes and Raymond Pryse. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and after leaving the military moved to Oswego where he married Mary E. Laird. He worked at Novelis for 52 years.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Muriel Adkins
Muriel Adkins, 75, of Fulton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her son’s home in Oswego, NY. Muriel was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Harrison and Lena (Procopio) VanDeWater. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Adkins retired from Nestles Co., Fulton after working for 30-plus years as an Administrative Assistant with the Quality Assurance Labs. Muriel’s first love was her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking Italian cookies she would share with them, and she also was their number one fan at all of their sports games and extracurricular activities. Muriel also enjoyed gardening. Through the years, she became very involved with the Caring and Sharing Breast Cancer Support Groups. Having fought cancer herself, Muriel would also give back to those enduring this disease by donating hats she lovingly made for the Pediatric Cancer Clinic. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 43 years, Arthur Adkins, in 2020. Muriel is survived by her 2 sons and daughters-in-law: Christopher and Nicole Adkins of Fulton, and Jeffrey and Meegan Adkins of Oswego; her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Steven Scout of Fulton; and her beloved grandchildren: Spencer, Nina, Moira, Lucy, Ella; and several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her devoted and eccentric cat, Bella. The Funeral Service will begin with prayers at 9:30 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., and at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling Hours will be conducted 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St., Fulton. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made in Muriel’s honor to Susan G. Komen for the Cure: 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889; Dallas, TX 75380 or http:/www.komen.org.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Lyle Cooper
Lyle Cooper, 70, of Oswego passed on Nov. 25, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Lyle was the son of the late Floyd E. Jr and Margaret (Germain) Cooper.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
The Oswego tree lighting celebration is Saturday
OSWEGO — The annual Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Saturday in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. The city will hold it as a fully in-person event but it will still be live streamed on the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Officials: $2 million investment by county would increase Legends Fields’ appeal, tourism
OSWEGO — Oswego County plans to spend $2 million on improvements to its baseball and softball complex in the city of Oswego with the goal of increasing its appeal as a regional venue and boosting tourism dollars. The project at Legends Fields Complex, on Churchill Road, would see turf...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Laker men's hockey advances to championship in Skidmore tourney
SARATOGA SPRINGS — It wasn’t the most typical start to a game for the Oswego State men’s hockey team on Saturday. The Lakers were called for a protocol violation before the game even began. Tommy Cahill was caught crossing the center line a few times during warmups, and the referees put Wilkes University on the power play to begin the first period.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Laker men’s hockey win streak ends at Skidmore
SARATOGA SPRINGS — All good things must come to an end. And the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s winning streak has ceased after seven games. The Lakers fell to Skidmore College Sunday 4-1 in the Thoroughbreds’ annual Thanksgiving Invitational.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Your Views: Minetto solar project will damage the environment
In an opinion piece that ran Wednesday in The Palladium-Times, Chris Stroud, COO from Cipriani Energy, painted a rosy picture of the proposed solar energy farm to be located off Route 48 in a residential neighborhood bordering properties in Ridgeway Sites and Meridan Avenue. As a Minetto resident and property...
