'There Is No Forgiveness In Russia': Vladimir Putin 'Fighting For His Life' As Leader Fears He Will Be KILLED If Russia Loses War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is reportedly “fighting for his life” amid fears he will be killed by Kremlin officials if Russia loses the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come just days after Russian troops were forced to surrender the previously occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, pressure is mounting for the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader to solidify a win in Ukraine or else risk losing the war altogether.According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s recent recovery of Kherson last week – which serves as a key strategic territory due to its...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Retired general predicts how Russia's war will change in the winter months
Retired Maj. General James "Spider" Marks and former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor join CNN's Alex Marquardt to discuss how Russia's war will change in the winter months, and Vladimir Putin's recent meeting with mothers of soldiers killed in Ukraine.
'He Will Leave Before 2024': Vladimir Putin To Mobilize 2M More Troops Into Ukraine As Rumors Swirl Russian Leader Will Step Down As President
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to order two million more troops into Ukraine amid rumors the Russian leader is considering stepping down as the struggling country’s head of state, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia continues to suffer defeat on the frontlines of the war against Ukraine, and just weeks after Putin ordered the mobilization of 300,000 soldiers into the neighboring nation, two million more soldiers might be drafted to fight in Ukraine as soon as January 1, 2023.That is the revelation shared by General SVR, a Telegram channel that claims to have sources within the...
REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
US Navy finds 'massive amount' of explosive material able to fuel over a dozen ballistic missiles on a fishing boat sailing from Iran
The ship was traveling along a route regularly used to transit weapons to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fighting against Yemen's government.
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Russians fleeing Putin prepare for life in Serbian exile
A group of Russian children clamour cheerfully in a Belgrade apartment, proudly shouting out the new Serbian words they've just learned to their teacher. "I definitely want to stay here," 41-year-old Muscovite artist Anna Cherepanova told AFP. The Belgrade apartment where she lives with her two children serves as an unofficial Serbian language school.
International Business Times
Russian Soldiers Pretend To Surrender Before Opening Fire On Ukraine Army; Get Killed
The Russian soldiers who were allegedly executed by Ukrainian forces pretended to surrender and opened fire on their would-be captors, according to Ukrainian authorities. Russia's Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of committing war crimes Friday after video snippets believed to have been filmed in Makiivka, a city located in Ukraine's partially Russian-occupied Luhansk region, pointed to Ukrainian soldiers killing a group of surrendering Russian service members, Al Jazeera reported.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Pentagon Claims Russian Military Has ‘Probably Lost Half of Their Main Battle Tanks’
Over eight months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of Defense has released a statement, saying the Russian forces have not only lost tens of thousands of soldiers, but also half of their main battle tanks (MBT). In an ingenious move, the Ukrainian military has been using the abandoned and captured vehicles to aid in their own defensive measures.
Video shows the Taliban whipping women protesting for their right to study
Video appears to show Taliban member whipping female students. Afghan women were whipped by the Taliban for protesting for their right to education after they were denied entry to a university in northeastern Afghanistan for not wearing the burqa. Videos shared on social media showed women students being assaulted by...
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
americanmilitarynews.com
Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
Congress can end the war in Ukraine and win a Nobel Peace Prize by enacting a statute withdrawing the United States from NATO.
Iranian drone advisers who were helping Russia bombard Ukraine were killed in Crimea, Kyiv official says
Ukraine's top security official confirmed Israeli reports that Iranian advisers helping Russians operate Shahed 'suicide' drones were killed in Crimea.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
