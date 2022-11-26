HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members and their families turned out Friday evening to participate in the festivities of Hancock’s annual Christmas Walk on Quincy St. “This is our 51st Christmas Walk in downtown Hancock,” said Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock. “The Hancock Business and Professional Association started this event, and the city now is partnering with the event, and I just hope that everyone enjoys the evening in Hancock.”

HANCOCK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO