Utah host family continues to help Ukrainians who fled wartorn country

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — It’s been nine months since the war in Ukraine began, and it’s been a difficult journey for people who call Ukraine their home.

But some Utahns are stepping up to help those who are building new lives here in Utah.

Sasha, his sister Diana and their mom Yuliia fled to the U.S. from Ukraine back in July. But their family is separated. Yuliia’s husband Denis is still back home, and it’s a struggle for people who live there now through the war.

“Now in Ukraine, no electricity, my husband doesn’t work, stay at home,” explained Yuliia.

Yuliia’s family, like so many others, is trying to build a new life in the U.S. and adjust to a new country. And the kids are adjusting to a new system of schooling in a new language.

“Hard because family stayed in Ukraine, and we here,” said Alona Liazghina, who brought her two little kids to this new country. Her husband is also still in Ukraine and can’t leave.

But on the bright side, they have help from people like Whitney Holcomb.

“It’s kind of been all-consuming since then. I quit my job in April and have just focused on helping Ukrainians. It took a couple months to get these families here,” said Whitney, who is helping Ukrainians adjust to life in the U.S.

For months, Whitney and her husband Eric have been sponsoring families and hosting them in their Bountiful home for as long as needed.

“It’s been life-changing. It’s been really neat to welcome people to the United States and our community,” said Whitney. “One of the coolest things is watching them as they establish themselves.”

She has been helping Ukrainians get work permits, social security numbers and driver's licenses. She also helps them learn English and find affordable places to live — all of this for 6 families. But there are still hurdles in their way.

“Transportation is still one of our biggest struggles, but we have had some help,” she said. “We’ve had a minivan donated, we applied for another grant to get another minivan, couple people have donated some used cars, so now we’re just down to one family that’s without transportation.”

But she says the community has really stepped up to help.

“It's been pretty awesome. We’ve had some people stop by and take them shopping for clothes; we’ve had a lot of donations for clothes and furniture. All three of the families that are living on their own now, we were able to get all of the furniture donated," Whitney said. "We’ve had a few dentists offer their services. Different people have offered either discounted or free services for them."

And even though it’s a rough transition, Yuliia says she and her family are adjusting to their new life.

“It’s a beautiful country. We like it,” said Yuliia.

If you want to help sponsor Ukrainians, donate funds or resources, help them find a place to live, or drop by gifts for the kids this holday season, you can visit UtahnsForUkrainians.com .