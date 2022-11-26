Man arrested for eluding police, drug charges

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested last week after he ran from law enforcement and was found with drugs while being booked, according to Priceville Police .

Police claim 45-year-old Eugene Gallegos was walking on Berry Road around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, November 18. Once his identity was confirmed, officers say they discovered Gallegos has a warrant out for his arrest with the Somerville Police Department.

Officers say they made contact with Gallegos, who then fled. He was “quickly apprehended.”

Police claim Gallegos was found with drug paraphernalia, and later when he was being booked into the Morgan County Jail, his civilian clothes were taken and a “plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance was located in that clothing.”

Gallegos was charged with drug paraphernalia possession, attempting to flee and elude, and promoting prison contraband.

Somerville Police placed a hold on Gallegos, and he was held in lieu of a $3,500 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.