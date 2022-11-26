Read full article on original website
Theo Gagas Collis
Theo Gagas Collis, 99, passed away peacefully in her home. She was born in Carthage, NY. Her parents, Charles and Eriketa Gagas, moved to Oswego, NY, in the late 1920s. Theo, the oldest of five children, graduated from Oswego High School and went on to study voice at Syracuse University. After graduating from SU, she moved to New York City to further her operatic voice studies.
Muriel Adkins
Muriel Adkins, 75, of Fulton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her son’s home in Oswego, NY. Muriel was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Harrison and Lena (Procopio) VanDeWater. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Adkins retired from Nestles Co., Fulton after working for 30-plus years as an Administrative Assistant with the Quality Assurance Labs. Muriel’s first love was her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking Italian cookies she would share with them, and she also was their number one fan at all of their sports games and extracurricular activities. Muriel also enjoyed gardening. Through the years, she became very involved with the Caring and Sharing Breast Cancer Support Groups. Having fought cancer herself, Muriel would also give back to those enduring this disease by donating hats she lovingly made for the Pediatric Cancer Clinic. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 43 years, Arthur Adkins, in 2020. Muriel is survived by her 2 sons and daughters-in-law: Christopher and Nicole Adkins of Fulton, and Jeffrey and Meegan Adkins of Oswego; her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Steven Scout of Fulton; and her beloved grandchildren: Spencer, Nina, Moira, Lucy, Ella; and several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her devoted and eccentric cat, Bella. The Funeral Service will begin with prayers at 9:30 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., and at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling Hours will be conducted 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St., Fulton. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made in Muriel’s honor to Susan G. Komen for the Cure: 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889; Dallas, TX 75380 or http:/www.komen.org.
Shirley Furnari
Shirley Furnari, 86, a resident of Oswego, passed away at the Morningstar Care Center on Nov. 23, 2022. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late George and Sarah (Mitchell) Haws and was a graduate of the Oswego City School District.
Lyle Cooper
Lyle Cooper, 70, of Oswego passed on Nov. 25, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Lyle was the son of the late Floyd E. Jr and Margaret (Germain) Cooper.
Timothy Sullivan: Shoemaker and soldier
Timothy Sullivan, a Civil War veteran, is justly noted for his bravery and 40 years of dedication to the military affairs of Oswego County. Born on foreign shores, he nevertheless was one of the first to answer the call to defend his adopted nation. The son of Timothy Sullivan and...
Laker men's hockey advances to championship in Skidmore tourney
SARATOGA SPRINGS — It wasn’t the most typical start to a game for the Oswego State men’s hockey team on Saturday. The Lakers were called for a protocol violation before the game even began. Tommy Cahill was caught crossing the center line a few times during warmups, and the referees put Wilkes University on the power play to begin the first period.
Officials: $2 million investment by county would increase Legends Fields’ appeal, tourism
OSWEGO — Oswego County plans to spend $2 million on improvements to its baseball and softball complex in the city of Oswego with the goal of increasing its appeal as a regional venue and boosting tourism dollars. The project at Legends Fields Complex, on Churchill Road, would see turf...
Laker men’s hockey win streak ends at Skidmore
SARATOGA SPRINGS — All good things must come to an end. And the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s winning streak has ceased after seven games. The Lakers fell to Skidmore College Sunday 4-1 in the Thoroughbreds’ annual Thanksgiving Invitational.
Your Views: Minetto solar project will damage the environment
In an opinion piece that ran Wednesday in The Palladium-Times, Chris Stroud, COO from Cipriani Energy, painted a rosy picture of the proposed solar energy farm to be located off Route 48 in a residential neighborhood bordering properties in Ridgeway Sites and Meridan Avenue. As a Minetto resident and property...
