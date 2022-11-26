Theo Gagas Collis, 99, passed away peacefully in her home. She was born in Carthage, NY. Her parents, Charles and Eriketa Gagas, moved to Oswego, NY, in the late 1920s. Theo, the oldest of five children, graduated from Oswego High School and went on to study voice at Syracuse University. After graduating from SU, she moved to New York City to further her operatic voice studies.

