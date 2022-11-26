Officials: $2 million investment by county would increase Legends Fields’ appeal, tourism

Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
$2 million planned investment in Legends Fields Complex in Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two million dollars plan to be invested into the Legends Fields Complex for a premier destination for baseball and softball in Oswego County, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. The Legends Fields Complex is currently the only six-field, lighted complex in Central New...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Small Business Saturday hits Port City
OSWEGO — Bill Reilly and his staff at The River’s End Bookstore in Oswego were preparing Friday for a busy Small Business Saturday. “Typically the store is full from the time we open to the time we close and it’s just a steady stream of customers,” Reilly said.
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Lights To Warn For Deer in New York?
On my way into work this morning, I got a little bit shaken because I saw a police officer was following me. And, I was at that point where I was nervous I had done something wrong. I saw about seven deer next to the Whitesboro Middle/High School on my...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Your Views: Minetto solar project will damage the environment
In an opinion piece that ran Wednesday in The Palladium-Times, Chris Stroud, COO from Cipriani Energy, painted a rosy picture of the proposed solar energy farm to be located off Route 48 in a residential neighborhood bordering properties in Ridgeway Sites and Meridan Avenue. As a Minetto resident and property...
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse Files Motion to Join State Defense of Lawsuit Blocking Interstate 81 Project
Mayor Walsh says focus should be on “proceeding with the project for the benefit of the City and its residents – not impeding progress”. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the City of Syracuse is seeking to join New York State’s defense of a lawsuit blocking the Interstate 81 viaduct project. City lawyers filed a Motion to Intervene Wednesday in a State Supreme Court suit commenced by Renew 81 For All, as well as four individuals and three suburban towns against the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) challenging the environmental findings of the State of New York with respect to the I-81 project.
wwnytv.com
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
$1,975,000 home in Skaneateles: See 157 home sales in Onondaga County
157 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 14 and Nov. 18. The most expensive home sold was a 7-bedroom; 4-full, 2-half-bath mansion in the Village of Skaneateles that sold for $1,975,000 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home, which sits on a 1.47-acre lot, last sold in 2021 for $1,850,000. (See photos of the home)
oswegocountynewsnow.com
The Oswego tree lighting celebration is Saturday
OSWEGO — The annual Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Saturday in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. The city will hold it as a fully in-person event but it will still be live streamed on the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
WKTV
3 displaced by house fire in Vernon
VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
waer.org
A small step to better prepare Onondaga County for Micron's arrival
Micron's upcoming chip manufacturing facility, plus the region's aging infrastructure and anticipated community growth, has Onondaga County officials seeking another worker to lead its capital projects. The Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection, which manages and treats the county's waste water, is asking county legislators to set the salary...
wwnytv.com
The Paddock Arcade holds grand re-opening after upgrades and renovations
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After months of renovation, the new and improved Paddock Arcade held it’s opening ceremony Saturday. “It’s fabulous. It’s a beautiful event,” said Alexandria Bay Mayor Steven Jarvis. The renovations were overseen by Jake Johnson Properties, the company putting more than half...
WKTV
Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday
Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
wwnytv.com
Watertown man stabbed Saturday night
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Police have confirmed a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night. Police officials say they responded to the area of the Black River Apartments on Mill Street just before 11 PM to find a man in his 20′s with a stab wound.
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
WKTV
Utica CIty Hall crow problem
Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem. By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows.
localsyr.com
Small business Saturday is a family affair at Walt’s HobbyTown
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s always important to shop local on Small Business Saturday, and at Walt’s HobbyTown it’s a family affair that has been passed on for generations. “We have kids and our kids are coming in now,” Bruce Throne, owner of Walt’s HobbyTown said,...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Holiday Skate With the Lakers fundraiser returns Dec. 4
OSWEGO — The family-friendly event and fundraiser Holiday Skate With the Lakers will return at SUNY Oswego from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Center in Marano Campus Center. All proceeds will support the United Way of Greater Oswego County.
Comments / 0