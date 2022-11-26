Read full article on original website
Theo Gagas Collis
Theo Gagas Collis, 99, passed away peacefully in her home. She was born in Carthage, NY. Her parents, Charles and Eriketa Gagas, moved to Oswego, NY, in the late 1920s. Theo, the oldest of five children, graduated from Oswego High School and went on to study voice at Syracuse University. After graduating from SU, she moved to New York City to further her operatic voice studies.
Lyle Cooper
Lyle Cooper, 70, of Oswego passed on Nov. 25, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Lyle was the son of the late Floyd E. Jr and Margaret (Germain) Cooper.
Shirley Furnari
Shirley Furnari, 86, a resident of Oswego, passed away at the Morningstar Care Center on Nov. 23, 2022. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late George and Sarah (Mitchell) Haws and was a graduate of the Oswego City School District.
James B. Pryse
James B. Pryse, 77, of Oswego, passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after a brief but courageous fight with lung cancer. Born in Kentucky and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Mary Catherine Mayes and Raymond Pryse. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and after leaving the military moved to Oswego where he married Mary E. Laird. He worked at Novelis for 52 years.
