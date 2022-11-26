K-pop boy band VERIVERY has announced that member Minchan will take a short break from activities due to health reasons. Their agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced on Nov. 26 that Minchan would not participate in the group's fan signing event that day "due to health concerns," reported Soompi. Regarding his participation in subsequent activities, the agency stated that they would make another announcement at a later date. "Minchan of VERIVERY will not be participating in today's fansign event due to health concerns," said Jellyfish Entertainment via an English statement. "We ask all attending fans for your understanding and we will be announcing subsequent schedules accordingly."

1 DAY AGO