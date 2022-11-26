ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

K-Pop Star Misses Fan Event Due to 'Health Concerns'

K-pop boy band VERIVERY has announced that member Minchan will take a short break from activities due to health reasons. Their agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced on Nov. 26 that Minchan would not participate in the group's fan signing event that day "due to health concerns," reported Soompi. Regarding his participation in subsequent activities, the agency stated that they would make another announcement at a later date. "Minchan of VERIVERY will not be participating in today's fansign event due to health concerns," said Jellyfish Entertainment via an English statement. "We ask all attending fans for your understanding and we will be announcing subsequent schedules accordingly."
Distractify

24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away

With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
Vibe

Cardi B And Comic Nicole Arbour Debate Offset Lyrics In The Wake Of Takeoff’s Death

On Sunday night (Nov. 27), Cardi B found herself exchanging Twitter blows with comedian Nicole Arbour over her husband Offset’s rap lyrics. Arbour accused Cardi of highlighting a song about “shooting people and shooting places up” just weeks after the death of Takeoff, on her Instagram Story. The Grammy-winning rapper reposted an undated video of Offset dressed as the Joker as she sang along to lyrics of his song. Set raps: “Catch a body broad day/Shoot ’em in the hallway.” More from VIBE.comOffset Continues To Grieve Takeoff In New TributeCardi B Faces Potential Lawsuit Over Marge Simpson Halloween CostumeCardi B Responds To...
The Associated Press

Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist’s role in spreading Albanians’ fame internationally through her music. President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s...

