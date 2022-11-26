Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Shirley Furnari
Shirley Furnari, 86, a resident of Oswego, passed away at the Morningstar Care Center on Nov. 23, 2022. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late George and Sarah (Mitchell) Haws and was a graduate of the Oswego City School District.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Theo Gagas Collis
Theo Gagas Collis, 99, passed away peacefully in her home. She was born in Carthage, NY. Her parents, Charles and Eriketa Gagas, moved to Oswego, NY, in the late 1920s. Theo, the oldest of five children, graduated from Oswego High School and went on to study voice at Syracuse University. After graduating from SU, she moved to New York City to further her operatic voice studies.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
James B. Pryse
James B. Pryse, 77, of Oswego, passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after a brief but courageous fight with lung cancer. Born in Kentucky and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Mary Catherine Mayes and Raymond Pryse. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and after leaving the military moved to Oswego where he married Mary E. Laird. He worked at Novelis for 52 years.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Timothy Sullivan: Shoemaker and soldier
Timothy Sullivan, a Civil War veteran, is justly noted for his bravery and 40 years of dedication to the military affairs of Oswego County. Born on foreign shores, he nevertheless was one of the first to answer the call to defend his adopted nation. The son of Timothy Sullivan and...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Officials: $2 million investment by county would increase Legends Fields’ appeal, tourism
OSWEGO — Oswego County plans to spend $2 million on improvements to its baseball and softball complex in the city of Oswego with the goal of increasing its appeal as a regional venue and boosting tourism dollars. The project at Legends Fields Complex, on Churchill Road, would see turf...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Small Business Saturday hits Port City
OSWEGO — Bill Reilly and his staff at The River’s End Bookstore in Oswego were preparing Friday for a busy Small Business Saturday. “Typically the store is full from the time we open to the time we close and it’s just a steady stream of customers,” Reilly said.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Laker men's hockey advances to championship in Skidmore tourney
SARATOGA SPRINGS — It wasn’t the most typical start to a game for the Oswego State men’s hockey team on Saturday. The Lakers were called for a protocol violation before the game even began. Tommy Cahill was caught crossing the center line a few times during warmups, and the referees put Wilkes University on the power play to begin the first period.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Laker men’s hockey win streak ends at Skidmore
SARATOGA SPRINGS — All good things must come to an end. And the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s winning streak has ceased after seven games. The Lakers fell to Skidmore College Sunday 4-1 in the Thoroughbreds’ annual Thanksgiving Invitational.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Your Views: Minetto solar project will damage the environment
In an opinion piece that ran Wednesday in The Palladium-Times, Chris Stroud, COO from Cipriani Energy, painted a rosy picture of the proposed solar energy farm to be located off Route 48 in a residential neighborhood bordering properties in Ridgeway Sites and Meridan Avenue. As a Minetto resident and property...
Comments / 0