ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Happy holidays from The Tennessean. We've got the stories to get you in the spirit.

By Benjamin Goad, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WDUK_0jNsXk7W00

The holidays are finally upon us. And whether you are preparing to brave the stores to get a leg up on your shopping or just tucking into those Thanksgiving leftovers before the Titans-Bengals game kicks off today from Nissan Stadium, we've got you covered with the content you need to make the most of the season.

It's a holly, Dolly Christmas

The holidays in Tennessee aren't fully underway until Dolly Parton makes an entrance. Ahead of the premiere of her new TV movie, “Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas,” which airs Thursday night on NBC, Dolly spoke with Tennessean writer Dave Paulson.

In a wide-ranging interview published this morning, she discussed the movie, revealed plans for a new "Dolly Center" in Nashville and talked about the importance of her holiday traditions. “It doesn't take much for me to get in the spirit: some decorations, some Christmas music and I'm good to go,” she tells Paulson.

Snow or no, Middle Tennessee is a winter wonderland

Middle Tennessee has no shortage of ways to celebrate. For instance, check out our ultimate guide to parades and lights. In the mood for music? We've compiled a list of more than two dozen holiday concerts, including Amy Grant and Vince Gill's eight-night Ryman residency -- a bona fide Nashville tradition. For something new this year, look no further than First Horizon Park, where Nashville's minor league ballfield has been transformed into Enchant, a veritable city of roughly four million lights.

We've also pulled together a comprehensive list of places to find the perfect Christmas tree and, as always, Mackensy Lunsford and Southern Kitchen have you covered on the food front with this deep dive into all things holiday sweets.

We work hard year-round to provide the greater Nashville community with hard-hitting journalism that keeps you up on all the latest news across Middle Tennessee. But we also strive to bring you stories that put a smile on your face and help you make the most of everything the area has to offer. And we can only do it with the support of loyal readers like you.

So thanks.

And if you're looking for an affordable yet meaningful gift for a friend or loved one, please consider a subscription to The Tennessean.

Happy Holidays to you and yours,

Tennessean News Director Ben Goad

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Chapel Hart Coming to Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Stopping in Nashville for one night, Chapel Hart will be playing at The Grand Ole Opry. The award-winning group and inductees of the 2021 CMT’s Next Women of Country will perform in Nashville Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00 PM. Lights, cameras, microphones, a prayer & HERE...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxurytraveldiary.com

Review: Four Seasons Nashville

Four Seasons Nashville is the first Four Seasons in Tennessee. Set in one of the most iconic high-rise buildings in the state of Tennessee, rising 40 stories above the vibrant city, the art and light-filled hotel encompass 235 hotel guest rooms and suites, along with a unique chef-driven restaurant and bar concept, a full-service spa and resort-style pool deck, modern event spaces, and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
allamericanatlas.com

21 Awesome Things to Do Alone in Nashville, Tennessee (2022)

A place that is home to a long history of creativity that can be seen everywhere today in the sound of the city and an on-the-rise art scene. But it is not all non-stop action, there are spaces for calm as well, wide open landscapes just on the outskirts, and parks that line the Cumberland river as it winds through the center of the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Burgers in Nashville, TN

If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try. With two dry-aged beef patties, American cheese, greens, and Emmy sauce, this burger will win you over. The interior of the restaurant is casual and cozy. The menu offers an array of comfort food favorites to satisfy any craving.
NASHVILLE, TN
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yahoo Sports

Ranking architecture: Here are the 10 most significant buildings in the Nashville area

When you think of the New York City skyline, the Chrysler Building or the Empire State Building might come to mind. San Francisco? Golden Gate Bridge. You immediately thought of the Batman building, didn't you? Like it or not, the dueling spires atop the AT&T building in downtown Nashville might be one of the most recognizable pieces of architecture in the city's skyline.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

East Nashville Home for Sale

Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy