Happy holidays from The Tennessean. We've got the stories to get you in the spirit.

The holidays are finally upon us. And whether you are preparing to brave the stores to get a leg up on your shopping or just tucking into those Thanksgiving leftovers before the Titans-Bengals game kicks off today from Nissan Stadium, we've got you covered with the content you need to make the most of the season.

It's a holly, Dolly Christmas

The holidays in Tennessee aren't fully underway until Dolly Parton makes an entrance. Ahead of the premiere of her new TV movie, “Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas,” which airs Thursday night on NBC, Dolly spoke with Tennessean writer Dave Paulson.

In a wide-ranging interview published this morning, she discussed the movie, revealed plans for a new "Dolly Center" in Nashville and talked about the importance of her holiday traditions. “It doesn't take much for me to get in the spirit: some decorations, some Christmas music and I'm good to go,” she tells Paulson.

Snow or no, Middle Tennessee is a winter wonderland

Middle Tennessee has no shortage of ways to celebrate. For instance, check out our ultimate guide to parades and lights. In the mood for music? We've compiled a list of more than two dozen holiday concerts, including Amy Grant and Vince Gill's eight-night Ryman residency -- a bona fide Nashville tradition. For something new this year, look no further than First Horizon Park, where Nashville's minor league ballfield has been transformed into Enchant, a veritable city of roughly four million lights.

We've also pulled together a comprehensive list of places to find the perfect Christmas tree and, as always, Mackensy Lunsford and Southern Kitchen have you covered on the food front with this deep dive into all things holiday sweets.

So thanks.

Happy Holidays to you and yours,

Tennessean News Director Ben Goad