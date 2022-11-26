TSSAA football scores for 2022 playoffs: Tennessee high school semifinals
Here are the TSSAA football playoff scores from the Tennessee high school state semifinals. All winners clinch berths in the state championships held Dec. 1-3 in Chattanooga.
Class 1A
Clay County 40, Coalfield 33
McKenzie 34, MASE 0
Class 2A
Tyner Academy 33, York Institute 0
Riverside 26, Huntingdon 13
Class 3A
Alcoa 38, Giles Co. 13
East Nashville 41, Covington 15
Class 4A
Anderson County 29, Red Bank 13
Pearl-Cohn 53, Haywood 47
Class 5A
Knoxville West 28, Powell 21
Page 27, Henry County 24
Class 6A
Oakland 38, Maryville 15
Beech 50, Bartlett 39
