TSSAA football scores for 2022 playoffs: Tennessee high school semifinals

By Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

Here are the TSSAA football playoff scores from the Tennessee high school state semifinals. All winners clinch berths in the state championships held Dec. 1-3 in Chattanooga.

Class 1A

Clay County 40, Coalfield 33

McKenzie 34, MASE 0

Class 2A

Tyner Academy 33, York Institute 0

Riverside 26, Huntingdon 13

TSSAA AWARDS: Tennessee Mr. Football finalists released for 2022 awards

SUPER RANKINGS: Tennessee Super 25 high school football rankings: Knoxville West climbs into top 5

Class 3A

Alcoa 38, Giles Co. 13

East Nashville 41, Covington 15

Class 4A

Anderson County 29, Red Bank 13

Pearl-Cohn 53, Haywood 47

Class 5A

Knoxville West 28, Powell 21

Page 27, Henry County 24

Class 6A

Oakland 38, Maryville 15

Beech 50, Bartlett 39

