On Monday, Nov. 21, HELP of Southern Nevada volunteers passed out bags of Thanksgiving meals to over 600 families at the organization’s annual Turkey Distribution event. Over the weekend, HELP of Southern Nevada teamed up with 97.1 FM The Point (KXPT), KOMP 92.3 FM, Smith’s Food & Drug and Southern Glaziers Wine, Spirits and Beers to collect donations of frozen turkeys, non-perishable food items or financial donations to benefit Las Vegas families in need this holiday season. With the help of Junior League Las Vegas, all the donations were sorted and packed into family-sized bags during the annual Done in a Day volunteer event.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO