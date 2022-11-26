Read full article on original website
Inflation lights up holiday decoration prices
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nov. 27 marks the first Sunday of Advent, better known as the start of the Christmas season. If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, getting someone to decorate your home can run you into the thousands. News 3 spoke to Holiday Illumination, a...
Gifts to buy this holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is officially over, and you know what that means?. Today is Black Friday and Cyber Monday is just a few days away. Joining us to share some great gift ideas to pick up on Cyber Monday and Black Friday is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
Business owners prepare for Small Business Saturday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many mom-and-pop stores and shops around the valley are preparing for Small Business Saturday. According to the U.S. Small Business Association, there are nearly 300,000 small businesses in the silver state. Several places across Las Vegas will be celebrating Small Business Saturday including Container Park...
Millions available for Nevada homeowners and renters
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Nevadans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
Vitalant hosts Thanksgiving weekend blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vitalant continued its annual Thanksgiving blood drive on Sunday. The group said fewer people donate during the holiday season than any other time of the year, and every two seconds, a hospital patient needs a blood transfusion. Right now, there is a critical need for...
HELP of Southern Nevada Distributes More Than 600 Thanksgiving Meals
On Monday, Nov. 21, HELP of Southern Nevada volunteers passed out bags of Thanksgiving meals to over 600 families at the organization’s annual Turkey Distribution event. Over the weekend, HELP of Southern Nevada teamed up with 97.1 FM The Point (KXPT), KOMP 92.3 FM, Smith’s Food & Drug and Southern Glaziers Wine, Spirits and Beers to collect donations of frozen turkeys, non-perishable food items or financial donations to benefit Las Vegas families in need this holiday season. With the help of Junior League Las Vegas, all the donations were sorted and packed into family-sized bags during the annual Done in a Day volunteer event.
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
Ready to spread holiday cheer? Clark County's toy drive is here
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bring holiday joy to foster children in our community. Clark County's Holly Jolly Holiday Celebration Toy Drive is here from Nov. 28 through Dec. 10. Any toys or gift cards donated will go toward foster children in the Clark County Department of Family Services. If...
Magical Forest returns to Opportunity Village for 2022 holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it's full steam ahead to Christmas!. Opportunity Village's Magical Forest opens Friday, November 25, at 5:30 p.m. It's a field full of holiday fun and tradition for 31 years, and even a train that winds through the park. Children...
Southern Nevada Salvation Army seeks support in holiday toy drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is seeking support to provide for more than 3,000 children this holiday season. From December 12 - 17, volunteers will be spreading Christmas cheer and distributing presents throughout the valley. The organization is seeking the community's help in its...
Silverton Casino kicks off holiday season with tree lighting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered around the tree to kick off the Christmas season at Silverton Casino!. The tree lighting ceremony took center stage Friday night as guests joined in with Christmas cheer. Guests also got a taste of the holiday spirit with hot cocoa and cookies while...
Toy giveaway coming to Las Vegas
According to a flyer, check-in for the event is at 9:30 a.m. and toys will be given out after the “holiday presentation”.
Enchant celebrates Bright Friday with 4 million light installation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It may be Black Friday, but Enchant is lighting up the night to celebrate Bright Friday. Enchant is kicking off the inaugural event at 6 p.m. tonight at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Guests can take a step on the ice and join the community in...
Time to enjoy some dessert, National Cake Day is here
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you want to enjoy a delicious slice of cake without feeling guilty, the day has come. Saturday is National Cake Day, so hopefully, you're still not full from Thanksgiving. Cake originates from Norse culture. At the time, the dessert was more like gingerbread because...
Nevada SPCA hosts 'Adopt Til You Drop' event for Black Friday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — You can adopt your furry friend this holiday season!. Nevada SPCA is kicking off Black Friday with a 'adopt till you drop' event, happening November 25. Adoption fees for all adult pets ages six and over will be waived. Standard adoption policies apply. MORE ON...
Inflation worries? The Las Vegas experience just keeps bringing visitors
Inflation will impact holiday spending this year, but that doesn't mean Las Vegas isn't making money. The city has become a popular destination to spend the holidays, and because of the pandemic, people are valuing experiences over goods.
Limited on-site parking available at Harry Reid Airport as of Friday
ORIGINAL (2:30 P.M):. Heads up if you're headed to Harry Reid Airport this weekend. On-site parking is at capacity as people head home after the Thanksgiving holiday, the airport announced Friday. MORE ON NEWS | New food service vending machine dispensing fresh meals to students at UNLV 24/7. If you...
Calling all whisky lovers, WhiskyFest is coming to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to sample some of the world's best whiskies? WhiskyFest is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas. WhiskyFest will be on Dec. 2, with the VIP entrance set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the grand tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Heavy police activity near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a perimeter blocked off in downtown Las Vegas. On Saturday afternoon, authorities reported to the area of Main Street and Washington. Officials are still at the scene. No other information is available at this time. This is an...
