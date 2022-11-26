ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24-hour closure of Farrington Hwy. at Mākaha Bridge

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound lanes of Farrington Highway at Mākaha Bridge No. 3A between Kili Drive and Mauka Street.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Farrington Highway will be closed from 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 for a bridge replacement project.

The closure will be covering the installation of a steel reinforced frame in order to allow access for 68-ton drilling equipment. The equipment is needed for the shaft of the new replacement bridge.

Traffic will be contraflowed in the southbound lane during the closure hours in order to allow access in both directions.

There may be another closure between Monday, Dec. 5 and Tuesday, Dec. 6. DOT will announce the closures if they are to occur.

HDOT is advising motorists to proceed with caution and allow for extra drive time during these installations. Special duty HPD officers will be on site for traffic control and safety procedures, according to HDOT.

KHON2

