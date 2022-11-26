Read full article on original website
The richest person in Missoula, Montana
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this week
Montana stuns Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in FCS playoffs
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Malik Flowers scored on a kickoff return, Junior Bergen scored on a punt return and Montana scored 31 straight points over an 11-minute span to stun Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday night. Robby Hauck finished with 15 tackles for Montana , becoming […]
406mtsports.com
Week 13: Montana Grizzlies surge past SEMO in the first round of the FCS playoffs
The Montana Grizzlies trailed Southeast Missouri State 24-3 in the first round of the FCS playoffs, but rattled off 31 straight points at home to advance. The Alford brand: Montana Grizzly senior Eli Alford striving to do good by his family name. LUCAS SEMB Missoulian lucas.semb@406mtsports.com. Updated Nov 26, 2022.
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: Montana Grizzlies host SEMO in the first round of the FCS playoffs
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies (7-4, 4-4) are hosting a first round playoff game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-2, 5-0) from Washington-Grizzly Stadium. It's the first meeting between the two teams. The Redhawks were the Ohio Valley conference champions while the Grizzlies finished sixth in the Big Sky standings, earning an at-large bid into the FCS playoffs.
Air Force wins 59-56 over Montana
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder scored 16 points and Air Force held off Montana at the end for a 59-56 win on Sunday night. Heidbreder added five rebounds for the Falcons (4-3). Corbin Green scored 15 points and added four blocks. Jeffrey Mills was 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
406mtsports.com
Five keys to the game: No. 19 Montana hosts OVC champion Southeast Missouri State in FCS playoffs
MISSOULA – Montana and Southeast Missouri State will meet on the football field for the first time Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The game is set for 8 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. It marks the second time Montana will appear on ESPN this year, with its game versus Sacramento State also on ESPN2.
thecomeback.com
Mascot’s strange stunt leaves college football fans confused
The University of Montana hosted Southeast Missouri State on Saturday for a first-round matchup in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. In both college and the NFL, we’ve seen some strange moments from mascots recently. Montana’s mascot, Monte, apparently didn’t want to be left out of the fun.
buttesports.com
Montana Tech falls to #1
PHOENIX, Ariz. – No. 18 Montana Tech traveled to No. 1 Arizona Christian for their toughest opponent of the 2022-23 season. The Orediggers went at the top team, but a late rally by the Firestorm stopped the upset short 84-80. The Firestorm (5-1) used a 10-4 run late in the second half pulling ahead 73-72 with 4:48 to go in the game.
Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana
Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention
Gus Turner, right, and Shaun Billingsley talked about a Missoula FFA team taking a national FFA win this year. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to a presentation to trustees.
Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard
This is the story—correct that—legend, of a man named Les Webber who ranched and caroused in and around the town of Plains, Montana. When you are leaving Plains, headed to Missoula, you might notice on the right a weathered billboard with a narrow protective roof over it in front of a large Town Pump store. […] The post Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
NBCMontana
Students' poetry displayed inside Mountain Line buses
MISSOULA, Mont. — Student writers with the Missoula Writing Collaborative will have their poems featured inside Mountain Line buses for the next month. Students wrote lines about their hometowns in anaphora form, which repeats the beginning of each line. MWC released the following:. Riders on the Mountain Line will...
Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed
MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana brings in state Capitol Christmas tree from Powell County timber project
On the Rancho Deluxe Vegetation Project, one of the trees they’ve taken down is particularly special – it’s now the new Christmas tree in the Montana State Capitol rotunda.
NBCMontana
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
Char-Koosta News
Roman Allen Leon
RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
