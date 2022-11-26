Read full article on original website
Shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two years post the global coronavirus pandemic and post federal stimulus money, small businesses have begun to feel the effects the pandemic has on the economy. As inflation grows, many owners have high hopes for profits to come through this holiday season. “Small business Saturday...
Businesses continue to fill rural community
CAMP POINT, IL (KHQA) — Many businesses in rural communities were impacted first by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they are facing challenges with inflation forcing stores to close. "A lot of these little towns do need a little bit more businesses to come in, and sometimes it is hard,"...
House fire claims life of man in rural Meredosia
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA, WLDS) — A man has died after his house caught fire on Wednesday night in rural Meredosia, according to our media partner WLDS. Around 7:25 p.m., an Illinois State trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s deputy reported to dispatch they both saw flames and smoke from a highway near Meredosia.
3 Kahoka teens injured after ejected in crash
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Three teenage boys from Kahoka, Mo., were injured in a single SUV accident early Saturday morning. Around 6:13 a.m., the teens were traveling eastbound on Route H about two miles west of Winchester when their Isuzu Trooper ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and ejected all three boys, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
QPD Blotter for Nov. 24, 2022
Brennan C Johnson, 18, Quincy, was arrested for DUI alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and leaving the scene of a property damage accident at 10th and Chestnut on 11/09/22. 176. Aaron M Nokes, 37, Camp Point IL, was arrested on a ticket on file for domestic battery...
Quincy man facing attempted murder charges after ramming car full of people in McDonald’s parking lot
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Tuesday night and now faces several charges, including attempted murder. Dailean Millner-Williams, 20, was arrested at 9 p.m. Tuesday and is lodged in the Adams County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He also has been charged with vehicular invasion, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated reckless driving.
Lena-Winslow wins IHSA 1A state championship for 3rd year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lena-Winslow Panthers clinched the IHSA 1A state championship on Friday, defeating Camp Point Central with a final of 30-8. Both teams were undefeated throughout the season. The Panthers’ hard work over the past several months has led up to this opportunity. “This is what we’ve worked towards,” said quarterback Drew […]
