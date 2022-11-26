Washington, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Washington.

The Friendship Collegiate Academy football team will have a game with Archbishop Carroll High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.

Friendship Collegiate Academy
Archbishop Carroll High School
November 26, 2022
10:00:00
2022 DCSAA Class AA Football Semifinals

The Maret High School football team will have a game with Coolidge High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.

Maret High School
Coolidge High School
November 26, 2022
13:00:00
2022 DCSAA Class A Football Championship

DC News Now

Fairfax wins second ever region title

FAIRFAX, Va (DC News Now) — For the first time since 1994, Fairfax football bought home a region title. The Lions defeat the returning three-time 6C region champs South County 30-14, claiming their second region title in program history.
FAIRFAX, VA
High School Football PRO

Prince Frederick, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Madison wins third straight region title

VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — On Saturday, the Madison Warhawks won their third straight 6D Region title, defeating Centreville 22-7. After starting the season 0-3, Madison is now 10-3, and will take on unbeaten Fairfax in the VHSL Class 6 state semifinals.
VIENNA, VA
247Sports

Instant Reactions: Reese Dominates | Hart Rolling | Recipe for a Letdown

Maryland basketball's game Friday against Coppin State was a classic recipe for a letdown: a team coming off a couple of big wins, suddenly surrounded by hype, facing a small school viewing, whose coach is a Terps legend, viewing the game as its Super Bowl. Toss in that it was the day after Thanksgiving, with a 4 p.m. tipoff in front of a sparse crowd, and you had to know it was likely to be closer than the 25-point point spread.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wmucsports.net

RECAP: Maryland women’s basketball knocks off No. 17 Baylor

With just 21 seconds left in the game and Baylor down by four points, Jaden Owens drove the ball to the basket needing a bucket. She took a slight bump and looked for a foul but the referee instead called travel. Diamond Miller then knocked three free throws down the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Reese's big day, assistant coaches' ejection and more

No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball overcame a slow start to defeat Coppin State, 95-79, moving to 6-0 on the season with each win coming by double-digits. Sophomore forward Julian Reese led the way with 24 points, including 22 in the first half, and added 10 rebounds. Hakim Hart (22) and Jahmir Young (21) also hit the 20-point threshold, marking the first time since the final game at Cole Field House (3/3/02) that the Terps had three 20-point scorers in one game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022

Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize

BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

DC precipitation on par for perfect score card this year

Mother Nature has just about balanced out the wet and dry months this year in Washington. Believe it or not, precipitation totals are about as close as they can get to average. Climate averages are calculated every 10 years and include the last 30 years of data. The most recent...
WASHINGTON, DC
sancerresatsunset.com

Hotels near Smithsonian Metro Station in Washington, D.C.

Smithsonian Station is a convenient Metro stop on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It is within one mile of several popular sites, including:. the National Museum of African American History and Culture. the Hirshhorn Museum & Sculpture Garden. the Sackler Gallery. the Freer Gallery of Art. the National Museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon during the annual Turkey Bowl championship football game at Eastern High School. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded to a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street Northeast, about a block from the high school.
WASHINGTON, DC
