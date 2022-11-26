Washington, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Washington.
The Friendship Collegiate Academy football team will have a game with Archbishop Carroll High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
Friendship Collegiate Academy
Archbishop Carroll High School
November 26, 2022
10:00:00
2022 DCSAA Class AA Football Semifinals
The Maret High School football team will have a game with Coolidge High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.
Maret High School
Coolidge High School
November 26, 2022
13:00:00
2022 DCSAA Class A Football Championship
Comments / 0