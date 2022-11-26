Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Local businesses see strong start to holiday shopping season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Black Friday has come and gone, and now it’s time for people to cash in on big deals today as Cyber Monday begins. But local businesses did well over the weekend. Even though bigger stores can do bigger deals, small businesses see strong community support.
WRDW-TV
Gas prices drop in Georgia, South Carolina over the past week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.04, decreasing by 7 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
wfxg.com
Annual James Brown Toy Giveaway to return
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The James Brown Family Foundation says its ready to serve CSRA children again this holiday season. "The Christmas Holiday Toy Drive was another favorite event of our father. The joy on the faces of the children as he handed them their toys was truly a thrill. We now raise enough funds and toy donations to give away multiple gifts to each child!" said the Foundation.
wfxg.com
Closure of day-use area on Clarks Hill Lake extended
APPLING, Ga. (WFXG) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced it is extending the closure of the West Dam day-use area on Clarks Hill Lake through January 1, 2023. The closure is so the area can be repaved. Paving will also prevent access to Bartram Trail and the...
Sunday 5,067 people voted early for the December runoff
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Polling sites opened up in one local county Sunday morning, giving a chance for people to get their votes in early ahead of the Georgia runoff election. “If you can get out and stand in line and wait to get in the club, you can stand in line to make a change […]
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we continue through tonight, we’ll see the winds beginning to calm down and see temperatures fall into the 50s and eventually 40s by Monday morning. More sunshine and calmer winds are expected Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
WRDW-TV
The Jessye-Norman school launches 2nd J-Tank business program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jessye Norman School of the Arts launches the 2nd annual J-Tank, a business coaching program for local families. The application deadline for the program is Jan. 15, 2023, families can apply at thejnsa.org/jtank. The school will soon host a Shark-Tank style business coaching program, which...
WRDW-TV
Local runners cross state lines during weekend race
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Runners got a chance to see what it’s like running across two states in the Palmetto Peach races over the weekend. Everyone lined up at three starting lines for the race to SRP Park around 8 a.m. Saturday. Organizers say it’s chance to experience...
Non-profit special needs school celebrating $6 million expansion
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- After years of fundraising and construction, Apparo Academy is hosting a ribbon cutting on it’s new building addition. It’s an early intervention school for children with special needs. Apparo is a faith-based, nonprofit school that specializes in teaching children with special medical and therapeutic needs from ages 6 weeks to 7 years-old. […]
WRDW-TV
Local ministry feeds Graniteville community on Thanksgiving
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One small town in South Carolina is continuing its Thanksgiving staple. Working for Christ Ministries makes it their mission to feed their community. It’s a staple in the Graniteville community. Drawing long lines, allowing those to get a free meal. Bobby Scott, Roy Fields, and...
Electrical fire closes local Food Lion just a day before Thanksgiving
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Just a day before Thanksgiving, the Food Lion on Windsor Spring Road was forced to shut its doors after an 18-wheeler sideswiped a transformer. A transformer that just happened to supply electricity for the store…. and the accident caused an electrical fire. “I called the fire department black smoke was rising I thought […]
WRDW-TV
34-year-old man shot in Augusta’s latest killing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old man has become the latest victim of a surge in deadly crimes that’s claimed more than 50 lives since spring across the CSRA. Joseph Fortson, 34, of the 1900 block of Sanford Court, was fatally shot Sunday night at 1814 Fayetteville Drive, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.
WRDW-TV
Saluda County pet food plant severely damaged in blaze
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pet food plant caught fire on Thanksgiving, destroying multiple parts of the facility in Saluda County. According to Luke Downing, Saluda County fire service coordinator, the fire was called in around 2 p.m., on Thursday, located at 271 Valpro Road. Valley Proteins, LLC provides services...
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Augusta, GA
Augusta is a city in Richmond County, Georgia, near the South Carolina border. Augusta is the state capital and the second-largest city in Georgia. In 1736, General James Oglethorpe founded the city. Augusta is the state capital and the second-largest city in Georgia. You can reach Augusta from Atlanta by...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County early voters eager to cast a ballot in Senate runoff
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting in Georgia for the Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is underway – and Richmond County has already broken at least one record. Early voting continues through Friday, but it started Sunday in Richmond County, bringing out more...
WRDW-TV
Crash near Padgett Highway snarls eastbound traffic on I-520
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident Monday morning brought eastbound vehicles to a crawl for a time Monday morning on Interstate 520. The wreck was reported at 7:34 a.m. near Mike Padgett Highway, blocking one of two eastbound lanes, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. By 8:45 a.m.,...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County sees near record turnout for Sunday early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Senate runoff election is here as early voting is underway across the whole state on Monday. Richmond County was able to open their doors Sunday after a judge ruled election officials have the opportunity to start the weekend after Thanksgiving. The decision to do so was approved by the Board of Elections the week before.
Power will be out ‘for some time’ at South Augusta Food Lion after transformer crash
The doors to a South Augusta grocery store will remain closed for quite some time as power crews work to repair damage to the store's electrical system after a vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
WRDW-TV
Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -John Jackson is wanted in connection to a home invasion at the High Point Crossing Apartments off Richmond Hill Road that happened on November 15 around 1:20am. According to the report, deputies say Jackson is considered armed and dangerous. Jackson may also uses the spelling “Jon” and...
