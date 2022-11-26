ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs to host talented WR Andrew Armstrong

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has set an official visit to Arkansas for the Dec. 9 weekend. Armstrong, 6-6, 189, announced he was transferring on Nov. 22 and almost immediately gained 17 offers. The Razorbacks offered him on Thanksgiving Day with Kenny Guiton the lead recruiter. Guiton has Armstrong excited to get to Arkansas and see what the Razorbacks have to offer.
Razorback Football updates

FAYETTEVILLE — This will be a busy week with football programs around the nation. Not only will players announce they are entering the transfer portal, but also talk plans to return to school another year or enter the 2023 NFL Draft. It should also be learned if any players plan to opt out of the bowl game.
Morning After: Hogs got physically dominated

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had never won in Columbia prior to Friday and after a 29-27 loss where they were physically dominated that losing streak is still intact. It was incorrectly reported in this space last week Arkansas last won in Columbia in 1944 to open the season. The Razorbacks did win that game 7-6, but it was in St. Louis not Columbia. Regardless of that, Friday’s game saw the Hogs simply get physically dominated by the Tigers. Former Razorback Alfred Davis has done an outstanding job with the Missouri defensive line that was part of a unit that got seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss and drew praise from Sam Pittman.
Jamil Walker fired by Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — According to multiple sources, Sam Pittman has fired his strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker. The move comes one day after Arkansas lost to Missouri 29-27 with Pittman upset about his team being physically dominated. “They played a very physical game,” Pittman said. “They out-physicaled us tonight...
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: 11-27-2022

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation team sits down with Razorback insider Otis Kirk to talk all things Arkansas Football. In the show, Will Moclair and Kirk go over Missouri fallout, and potential Arkansas recruits Kirk has been talking with. They also look ahead to Arkansas’s bowl projections.
Myles Slusher has left Razorbacks, not at Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to various sources, safety Myles Slusher has left the Razorback football team and won’t play against Missouri. Various reports had Slusher in Tulsa on Thursday night instead of in Columbia, Mo. Slusher is a junior from Broken Arrow (Okla.). In six games this season,...
Eric Musselman apologizes for actions after San Diego State Game

In a statement released by the University of Arkansas Sunday afternoon on behalf of Arkansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman, Musselman apologized for the actions that took place following the Hogs overtime win against San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. The statement is as follows:. “We recently...
