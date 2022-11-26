Read full article on original website
One arrested after shots fired at convenience store
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested this weekend after an incident at a DK store led to shots fired. 21-year-old Luiz Miguel Espinoza Galindo has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to the Midland Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, officers responded to the DK store in […]
Woman accused of endangerment
Nov. 25—An Odessa woman was arrested Tuesday night after surveillance video showed she left three children alone in a Chevrolet Tahoe at Lowe's and they caused the Tahoe to crash into another vehicle. According to an Odessa Police Department report, an Odessa police officer was investigating a criminal mischief...
43-Year-Old Pulido Clavel Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110 around 8:34 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2022.
MPD searching for three suspects in HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three suspects accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on October 25, and again on November 5, the man and two women pictured below allegedly stole approximately $1,100 worth of meat from United Supermarket and HEB. The trio […]
Ector County Felony Dispositions: Nov. 21, 2022
Nov. 21—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated. ASSAULT. Damian Andres Reyes, 22, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 on...
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
TUESDAY! $3 Dollar Dominos Pizzas Drop This Tuesday Nov 29th In Midland And Odessa!
It's $3 Dollar PIZZA time at Dominos and it's all for a great cause. This really is one of the best pizza deals you're ever going to get and you get to help St. Jude Children's Hospital. Here are the details!. WHEN DO THE $3 DOLLAR PIZZAS FROM DOMINOS HAPPEN?
Curbside Bistro in Odessa gives away Thanksgiving meals
ODESSA, Texas — Curbside Bistro celebrated their annual free thanksgiving event today. They gave away free Thanksgiving meals to anyone who showed up needing a meal, no questions asked. The idea for the event came to co-owner Alejandro Barrientos nine years ago when he was at a restaurant in...
Is the national tree shortage affecting the Permian Basin?
ODESSA, Texas — The Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market took place today at the Parks Legado Town Center. “This is our fourth year, I believe, selling Christmas trees for Midland and Odessa," Vice President of Permian Band Booster Brett Hazenstab said. "It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring the kids out here to get some work done and provide a nice Christmas tree and fresh Christmas trees from Wisconsin for the community.”
Parks Legado in Odessa host Christmas Tree Market
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Christmas Tree Market has something for everyone to take home and decorate for Christmas. The market sells Christmas trees, wreathes, garland and poinsettias and all proceeds go directly towards the Permian High School Band. The Christmas Tree Market started in 2018 with Parks Legado partnering...
'Black Friday' in full swing at Midland Park Mall
MIDLAND, Texas — It’s that time of November where people stop eating their Thanksgiving meals and start looking for those Black Friday Deals. "So Thanksgiving, usually in the evening," said shopper Kandra Harper. "We all sit down and we all plan out our Black Friday shopping. We're all together, but we make a big deal on Friday."
Midland Shop Hop returns for the fourth year
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event consisted of nine local businesses (Perch, Shop Estilo, Rustic Windmill, Far West Coffee, Noteable, The Canopy, Sgt. Peppers, Velvet Mesquite Designs, Bird Box, and Posh Ponywhere) where shoppers had the opportunity to go from store to store. Owner of Perch and originator of Midland...
Occidental Petroleum investing heavily in low carbon future
Occidental Petroleum may be one of the dominant oil and gas producers in the Permian Basin, but the company envisions a low-carbon future. The company has established a low-carbon business unit and is investing heavily in building a Direct-Air Capture plant in Ector County, the first of a number of such plants Occidental plans for the Permian Basin and elsewhere in its operations.
