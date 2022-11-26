ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

westernmassnews.com

Families could see price upticks at Christmas tree farms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As we wrap up the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, many people acknowledge this weekend as the official start to the Christmas season. Which means heading out to get their Christmas tree!. It smells and sounds like Christmas over at Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery in Chicopee. Cars...
CHICOPEE, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Book Bag: ‘The Soliture of Memory’ by Michael Miller; ‘It’s Hard Enough to Fly’ by Donald Wheelock

In his 12th collection of verse, “The Solitude of Memory,” Amherst poet Michael Miller offers a short introduction to the work by describing how, as a young boy, he sat in his uncle’s closet and “put on his dented helmet, gripping the handle of his bayonet.” It was just a year or so after the end of World War II, and Miller was entranced.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Special historic district proposed along Amherst’s North Pleasant Street

AMHERST — A business-specific Local Historic District that might offer more protections to buildings and properties in a mostly commercial section of downtown Amherst is a concept being presented to the Local Historic District Commission. Steve Bloom of Lincoln Avenue recently gave the commission an overview for expanding an...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800

Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000

Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000

Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
LONGMEADOW, MA
WSBS

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst receives $75,000 grant to fund more inclusive streetscape

AMHERST — A municipal plan that would guide development in downtown Amherst, including the look of mixed-use and commercial buildings and the future of streets and sidewalks, is being supported by a state grant. Amherst officials announced this month that the town has received $75,000 from the Department of...
AMHERST, MA

