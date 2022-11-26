Read full article on original website
Christmas by Candlelight returns to Old Sturbridge Village
Christmas by Candlelight is returning to Old Sturbridge Village on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Families could see price upticks at Christmas tree farms
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As we wrap up the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, many people acknowledge this weekend as the official start to the Christmas season. Which means heading out to get their Christmas tree!. It smells and sounds like Christmas over at Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery in Chicopee. Cars...
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's our biggest event of the year': Worcester Center for Crafts celebrates holiday festival Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some local craft makers were getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday afternoon. Every year, the Worcester Center for Crafts hosts their holiday festival the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. The center is transformed into a European-style holiday marketplace, and is a celebration of handmade goods,...
amherstbulletin.com
Book Bag: ‘The Soliture of Memory’ by Michael Miller; ‘It’s Hard Enough to Fly’ by Donald Wheelock
In his 12th collection of verse, “The Solitude of Memory,” Amherst poet Michael Miller offers a short introduction to the work by describing how, as a young boy, he sat in his uncle’s closet and “put on his dented helmet, gripping the handle of his bayonet.” It was just a year or so after the end of World War II, and Miller was entranced.
Annual holiday tree lighting in westfield
The annual Holiday Tree Lighting in Westfield will be on Saturday.
amherstbulletin.com
Special historic district proposed along Amherst’s North Pleasant Street
AMHERST — A business-specific Local Historic District that might offer more protections to buildings and properties in a mostly commercial section of downtown Amherst is a concept being presented to the Local Historic District Commission. Steve Bloom of Lincoln Avenue recently gave the commission an overview for expanding an...
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800
Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
South Hadley meets fundraising goal to preserve 210 acres of farmland
SOUTH HADLEY — The town and Kestrel Land Trust has raised enough funds, including through private donations, to ensure 210 acres of farmland abutting the Connecticut River will permanently be for farm use through an agricultural preservation restriction attached to the land’s deed. The State Department of Agricultural...
Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000
Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000
Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
City Council to vote on a special permit for a new trampoline park at Springfield Plaza on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Fall River resident Jun Zhang will go before the City Council on Monday to request a special permit to operate an indoor trampoline park in the Springfield Plaza. Funcity Trampoline Park has locations in Seekonk, New Britain, Connecticut, and Goffstown, New Hampshire. Each site offers trampolines, a...
Owner closing Chubby’s ice cream in Belchertown closes after 20+ years
An owner of a iconic food and ice cream hot spot is closing its doors after 9 years in the business.
amherstbulletin.com
‘We’re still here’: Nolumbeka Project’s series of short videos highlights the history of Indigenous peoples
HOLYOKE — Growing up, Liz Coldwind Santana Kiser felt a sense of pride for who she was and her tribe as she listened to stories of her family’s history, passed down generation after generation. But when the Chaubunagungamaug Nipmuc elder and council woman went to public school, that...
Chicopee, Northampton among recipients of grants for dam removal projects
State grants announced last week will accelerate a project to remove a high-risk dam in Chicopee’s Szot Park and allow Northampton to restore a stream and wetlands on a former golf course. Officials for the Department of Ecological Restoration awarded $11.8 million in grants to 24 different communities to...
WSBS
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst receives $75,000 grant to fund more inclusive streetscape
AMHERST — A municipal plan that would guide development in downtown Amherst, including the look of mixed-use and commercial buildings and the future of streets and sidewalks, is being supported by a state grant. Amherst officials announced this month that the town has received $75,000 from the Department of...
Sale closed in Springfield: $280,000 for a three-bedroom home
Jose Cruz and Luz Feliciano bought the property at 76 Fair Oak Road, Springfield, from Mark P Racine on Nov. 2, 2022, for $280,000 which works out to $186 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Three Adams families without home after Thanksgiving fire
Three families in Adam are without a home Thursday morning following a multi-family house fire.
Bridge deck repairs in Greenfield on Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs on Route 2 over Shelburne Road at mile marker 46.8 in Greenfield beginning Monday.
