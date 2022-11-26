ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thejoltnews.com

Capitol Boulevard in Tumwater to have traffic disruptions next week

Capitol Boulevard from its 6300 block to X Street SE will be disrupted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Monday and Tuesday next week, November 28 - 29. This section of Capitol includes Town & Country Roofing on the west side of the street and the Les Schwab Tire Center on the east side.
TUMWATER, WA
The Suburban Times

Washington Boulevard construction update: Nov. 23, 2022

City of Lakewood announcement. Despite the heavy rains this week, the city’s contractor was able to get the top lift of asphalt along Edgewood Avenue and the western portion of Washington Boulevard done. They were also able to place the base lift of asphalt along Washington Boulevard between Edgewood and Vernon avenues. Next week crews will be out doing driveway paving, landscape restoration, permanent signing, and street light installation. That work is expected to occur Monday through Wednesday (Nov. 28-30). Once done, this will complete the third stage of the five-stage project. Currently the contractor is ahead of schedule.
LAKEWOOD, WA
PLANetizen

King County Water Treatment Station Set to Open

A water treatment station in South Seattle is opening just in time for the region’s rainy season, when King County’s sewer pipes occasionally overflow and pollute the Duwamish River. Spencer Pauley describes the facility for The Center Square. “The county-owned Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station will be able to treat up to 70 million gallons of polluted stormwater per day during severe rainstorms, according to the county.”
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses

The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Christmas Tree Lighting is Friday, Dec. 2

City of University Place announcement. Market Square will be alive with Christmas spirit on Friday, Dec. 2 when University Place celebrates the lighting of the community Christmas Tree with music, treats and, of course, a visitor from the North Pole. The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. when the Santa line...
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
Chronicle

West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations

Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport

Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council Nov.28 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Nov.28 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859

City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
TACOMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Public meeting set for Yakima County solar farms

Public comments are being sought and a hearing scheduled as the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council considers two Yakima County solar farm proposals. The online meeting for the High Top and Ostrea projects is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, with written comments accepted at the EFSEC offices in Lacey.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

