Capitol Boulevard in Tumwater to have traffic disruptions next week
Capitol Boulevard from its 6300 block to X Street SE will be disrupted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Monday and Tuesday next week, November 28 - 29. This section of Capitol includes Town & Country Roofing on the west side of the street and the Les Schwab Tire Center on the east side.
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
Washington Boulevard construction update: Nov. 23, 2022
City of Lakewood announcement. Despite the heavy rains this week, the city’s contractor was able to get the top lift of asphalt along Edgewood Avenue and the western portion of Washington Boulevard done. They were also able to place the base lift of asphalt along Washington Boulevard between Edgewood and Vernon avenues. Next week crews will be out doing driveway paving, landscape restoration, permanent signing, and street light installation. That work is expected to occur Monday through Wednesday (Nov. 28-30). Once done, this will complete the third stage of the five-stage project. Currently the contractor is ahead of schedule.
King County Water Treatment Station Set to Open
A water treatment station in South Seattle is opening just in time for the region’s rainy season, when King County’s sewer pipes occasionally overflow and pollute the Duwamish River. Spencer Pauley describes the facility for The Center Square. “The county-owned Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station will be able to treat up to 70 million gallons of polluted stormwater per day during severe rainstorms, according to the county.”
Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses
The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
Christmas Tree Lighting is Friday, Dec. 2
City of University Place announcement. Market Square will be alive with Christmas spirit on Friday, Dec. 2 when University Place celebrates the lighting of the community Christmas Tree with music, treats and, of course, a visitor from the North Pole. The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. when the Santa line...
Lakewood Police Department Fallen Officer Food Drive runs Nov. 29 to Dec. 5
City of Lakewood announcement. The 13th annual Fallen Officer Food Drive hosted by the Lakewood Police Department runs Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2022. Again this year the drive includes a blood drive, held on Nov. 29 and 30 at the police station. This year’s goal is to collect 15,000...
At Least One Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tacoma early Friday morning. TheTacoma Police Department stated that the accident happened near Pacific Avenue, close to South End in Tacoma at around 7 a.m. Officers confirmed that at least one person died in the crash. The identity and condition of...
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
Tacoma storeowners bank on Small Business Saturday to kick off holiday season
TACOMA, Wash. - Small business owners are banking on Small Business Saturday to get the holiday season started on a good note. The National Retail Federation says holiday sales grew by 14% from the year 2020 to 2021. Local business owners are hoping that shoppers turn out in larger numbers in 2022.
Man struck, killed outside parked vehicle in middle of Puyallup roadway; driver arrested
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 32-year-old man from Tacoma was arrested early Sunday after reportedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Puyallup, according to the Puyallup Police Department. Police responded to the 2200 block of South Meridian just after 2 a.m. after the Tacoma man called 911 to report that...
A dose of winter for Seattle-Tacoma-Everett region this week
Keep your radio tuned to KIRO Newsradio this week. Winter-style weather will be playing havoc on driving conditions and outdoor activities. It’s not unusual for the passes to get big dumps of snow this time of year. But it is strange to start hearing about possible snow near sea...
DUI Suspected After Car Hits Fence, Then Two Trees in Overnight Accident in Roy, Killing One
A 48-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was in sped off a rural road in east Roy, hitting a fence and two trees. The driver, a 43-year-old woman, was likely intoxicated, according to police. She was carried to a nearby hospital and arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In South Hill (South Hill, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in South Hill. Police stated that the accident happened on Southeast and 29th. According to authorities, the car crashed through the sign at the intersection after entering it at a fast rate of speed past a police officer. The vehicle broke in...
Snow possible, near-freezing temperatures certain through next week in Tacoma, Olympia
Heavy snowfall in the mountains might trickle down to coastal areas up and down the Puget Sound in the next few days, bringing freezing temperatures and a wild breeze, forecasters said over the weekend. Rainy, snowy conditions will roll through the Cascade mountain passes Saturday, with the heaviest precipitation expected...
Nearly 2 dozen people forced out of Tacoma apartments after Thanksgiving fire
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out at a Tacoma apartment building on Thanksgiving night. When fire crews arrived at the complex in the 3200 block of South Mason Street, smoke and flames were seen on the second- and third-floor decks of one building and flames had spread into the attic, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.
A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport
Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
The Lakewood City Council Nov.28 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Nov.28 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
Public meeting set for Yakima County solar farms
Public comments are being sought and a hearing scheduled as the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council considers two Yakima County solar farm proposals. The online meeting for the High Top and Ostrea projects is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, with written comments accepted at the EFSEC offices in Lacey.
